Experiencing Teeth Sensitivity In Winters? Dentist Shares A Complete Dental Regimen You Should Follow
Teeth Sensitivity In Winters: During the winter season many experience tooth sensitivity due to several reasons. Read here to know from the expert what exactly leads to dental issues in winters and how to prevent dental issues.
Tooth sensitivity and dental issues: During the winter season many experience dental issues
With a significant drop in temperature, the season of hot tea, woollen wear, tasty snack is here. But the winter season also brings some uninvited health issues like cold, infection and sensitive teeth. Talking of teeth in winters you might have noticed sensitivity in teeth as soon as the onset of winters. This is because when the cold air comes in contact with your teeth it leads to sensitivity which further aggravates the consumption of hot beverages and food. One also experiences a lot of dryness during the winters. A dry mouth leads to cavities and tooth decay. Also, the festivities from Diwali to Christmas to the New Year, consumption of sweets is at the peak which adds to the bad oral health. In this article, Dr. Gunita Singh, who is a dentist and director at Dentem shares tips to maintain dental health during the winter season.
Here are some tips to keep your teeth healthy during winters
1. Firstly, get your full dental checkup done before the onset of winter. A thorough check-up along with full mouth x-ray will help identify cracks on the teeth enamel which can be taken care of or sealed before it starts troubling.
2. The pain felt in cold sensitivity teeth makes it difficult for you to enjoy the weather. Therefore, avoid unnecessary exposure to the cold weather outside. A mouthguard may also help if recommended by your doctor as per your present condition.
3. Follow a proper dental routine
- Don't forget to brush twice a day. Whether it's morning or night, brushing is a must! People usually forget to brush before bed or take it for granted. But brushing twice is the essential thing to follow.
- Gum massage is one of the best practices which can help your gum stay healthy. Healthy gum is equal to healthy teeth. Massaging in a circular motion for 5 mins in the morning and evening with oil can do wonders for your gum
- Use anti-bacterial mouthwashes twice a day
- Tongue cleaning should be on priority once a day. Tongue cleaning with glycerin and cotton pad can prove to be magical not only for the lovely pink tongue but also for bacteria-free oral cavities
4. Drink a lot of water
Dry mouth during winters can lead to several dental problems. Saliva is one of the most important components in managing oral health without which your mouth is a perfect playground for bacteria. So, drink a lot of water and in regular intervals to keep the oral cavity clean.
5. The bacteria responsible for cold and flu lead to gingivitis as well. So, take care of your gums after every flu attack
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
