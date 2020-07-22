Oral Health Tips: Here Are The Foods You Need To Eat And Avoid For Healthy Teeth
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more inclined towards taking care of their oral health in order to reduce any additional visit to the dentist. And not just this, but taking care of oral health is important for reasons like bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease. The basic rules of maintaining oral health include brushing your teeth at least two times in a day, regular flossing, using a fluoride-based toothpaste, and also taking care of the foods you eat.
It is important to regulate the amount of sugary foods and processed foods you eat. Eating foods that are rich in calcium, fibre, phosphorus and magnesium can be beneficial for your oral health.
Oral health: Foods to eat and avoid
1. Leafy green veggies
The incredibly nutritious green vegetables give you prebiotics that healthy oral bacteria in the mouth feed on. Vegetables like spinach and kale support healthier oral microbiome.
2. Citrus fruits
Oranges, grapefruit and other citrus fruits can be beneficial for teeth. But since they are acidic in nature, their consumption should be moderate for oral health benefits. Vitamin C in oranges and grapefruit strengthen blood vessels and connective tissue within the mouth. They can also reduce gum inflammation which may lead to gum disease.
3. Fatty fish
Fatty fish is among the few sources of Vitamin D. Oily fish is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, that are known to support gum health and prevent gum disease. Upping your omega-3 fatty acids intake is also recommended if you experience gum bleeding while brushing or flossing teeth.
4. Milk and dairy products
Cheese, butter, milk and cottage cheese are dairy products that provide you with Vitamin K2, a nutrient that is important for healthy teeth. Including these foods in your daily diet can be beneficial for your oral health.
Oral health: Know the foods to avoid
Processed and packaged foods and sugary foods are ones that you must avoid for your oral health. Aerated drinks including diet soda are also off the table.
Make sure you soak beans and lentils before cooking overnight. They contain phytic acid which binds to nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, Vitamin D and magnesium. This makes it diffcult for your teeth to absorb them. Soaking beans and lentils overnight can eliminate this phytic acid.
Good oral health is essential for your overall well-being. Work towards it on a daily basis to prevent any diseases related to oral health.
