Bleeding Gums: Here Are Reasons Beyond Poor Oral Health That Can Lead To This
Bleeding gums: According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, deficiency of Vitamin C and Vitamin K for a long period of time can also result in bleeding gums.
Bleeding gums can occur because of poor oral health
- Deficiency of vitamin C and K can result in bleeding gums
- Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant which helps in wound healing
- Vitamin K is responsible for blood clots
Bleeding gums are often a result of poor dental hygiene. But did you know that it is also related to your nutrient intake? According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, deficiency of Vitamin C and Vitamin K for a long period of time can also result in bleeding gums. Vitamin C is potent antioxidant which helps in timely healing of wounds and also prevents cell damage. Vitamin K, on the other hand, is involved in blood clots. So if you feel that your dental hygiene is proper and you still experience the problem of bleeding gums, include foods like sweet potato, mustard greens, spinach, avocado, orange, pepper and amla in your diet, recommends Agarwal.
Bleeding gums: How Vitamin C and K can help
All of the foods mentioned above are sources of Vitamin C and K. Including them in your diet can up the levels of these nutrients in the body and thus reduce symptoms like bleeding gums.
Here are other tips to avoid condition like bleeding gums:
1. Make sure you brush your teeth twice a day, preferably with a fluoride toothpaste. It prevents formation of plaque and tooth decay.
2. Avoid eating excess of sugary foods and desserts. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. This will ensure that you get adequate nutrients and prevent deficiencies of Vitamin C and vitamin K.
3. Make sure you visit the dentist once in every six months. Timely treatment of cavities, removal of plaque and tooth decay, thus reducing the chances of bleeding gums.
4. Use interdental brushes or floss for following a proper dental hygiene. An interdental toothbrush and floss can reach the areas in between your teeth and facilitate proper cleaning. Cleaning with them may initially result in some gum bleeding. It should stop after two weeks or so.
5. Using a fluoride mouthwash can also be an effective way to maintain dental hygiene and prevent bleeding gums. They help in clearing out debris and prevent build-up of plaque in between and on the surface of teeth.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
