Winter Lip Care: Say Goodbye To Chapped Lips This Winter With These Effective Home Remedies
Winter lip care: Many experience dry and chapped lips during the winter season. Some simple home remedies can help you fight this condition effectively. Read here to know some effective remedies you should give a try.
Winter lip care: Apply a lip balm whenever required to protect your lips from cold weather
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not lick your lips to prevent dryness
- Drink enough water throughout the day to keep your lips hydrated
- Do not peel dry skin and exfoliate to get rid of dead skin cells
The season of hot tea, warm clothes, roasted peanuts, carrot halwa and much more is here. Apart from these winter delicacies, one of the not so pleasing experiences is dry skin. The harsh cold winds, extended hot showers and low moisture in the atmosphere leave your skin dry and flaky. Chapped lips are also a common condition faced by many during the winter season. The skin on your lips is different from the rest of your face. It is thinner and more delicate. You can try some simple yet effective remedies to prevent and fight chapped lips effectively. If not treated on time it may lead to pain and cuts. This winter try these hydrating remedies to bid goodbye to dry and chapped lips.
Home remedies for chapped lips
1. Exfoliation is must
Removing dead skin cells is an important step when taking care of your skin. You can use a scrub to exfoliate your skin. It will help you get rid of dead skin cells and allow the ingredient or the balm to settle well into your skin.
2. Coconut oil
This is multipurpose oil loaded with several benefits to your skin, hair and overall health. You can apply coconut oil to your lips during the winter season. It will keep them hydrated and also act as a barrier preventing your lip to dry.
3. Honey
It is generally advised to add honey to your winter diet as well as skincare routine in winters. Honey has anti-bacterial properties and can keep your lips hydrated. You can add honey to your lip scrub or apply raw honey on your lips for some time.
4. Petroleum jelly
Petroleum jelly is commonly used in cold weather to prevent dry skin and lips. It forms a layer on your lips and seals the moisture. You can apply a layer of petroleum jelly whenever required to prevent dry lips. Also, limit the use of chemical loaded products on your lips.
5. Stay hydrated
You tend to drink less water during the winter season. This worsens the condition and makes your skin dry. Drink enough water throughout the day to provide enough moisture to your skin as well as lips.
