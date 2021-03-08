What Is Melasma? Here Are All The Possible Causes And Treatment Options For This Skin Condition
HIGHLIGHTS
- Melasma affects more women than men
- Sun exposure can worsen this condition
- Hormonal imbalance is one of the possible cases of melasma
Melasma is a skin condition that leads to brown to grey patches on your skin. It generally affects the cheeks, forehead, bridge of the nose, chin and many other areas of hands and feet that are exposed to sunlight. This skin condition is more common in women than in men. When left untreated, it can worsen with age. There are several possible reasons for this skin condition. Recently, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin who is a dermatologist took to Instagram to share a few details about melasma. She also elaborates on the factors that can trigger this condition.
Melasma: Know what triggers this skin condition
Dr. Sarin tells in her IGTV, "The actual cause of melasma is not clear. There can be several possible factors including sun exposure, pregnancy-related hormones, thyroid conditions, certain skincare products and medications that can lead to melasma. It is also more common in people with darker skin tone." She further mentions the following factors responsible for melasma.
1. Sun exposure
The UV rays from the sun stimulate colour producing cells. Sun exposure is one of the main causes of this skin condition. Even a small amount of sun exposure can cause melasma to return after fading away.
2. Hormonal imbalance
Hormone fluctuation is the reason behind pregnancy-related melasma. "Oral contraceptive pills also trigger melasma because of the same reason that is hormonal imbalance," says Dr Sarin.
3. Certain products
Products that irritate your skin can worsen this condition and deepen the pigmentation. You may also experience it as a side effect of certain medication.
Usually, melasma due to pregnancy and oral contraceptive pills fades away with time. It is important to prevent further sun damage with sunscreen (SPF 30 or more). Also, seek help from your dermatologist to fight this condition effectively. It may take a few months for the treatment to show results, adds the dermatologist.
(Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin is a MD in dermatology)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
