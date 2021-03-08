ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  What Is Melasma? Here Are All The Possible Causes And Treatment Options For This Skin Condition

What Is Melasma? Here Are All The Possible Causes And Treatment Options For This Skin Condition

Skincare tips: Melasma is a skin condition that generally affects women. There are several possible causes for this condition. Read here to know these as explained by expert.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 8, 2021 06:35 IST
4-Min Read
What Is Melasma? Here Are All The Possible Causes And Treatment Options For This Skin Condition

Skincare tips: Melasma is a skin condition which leads to brown and grey patches on the skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Melasma affects more women than men
  2. Sun exposure can worsen this condition
  3. Hormonal imbalance is one of the possible cases of melasma

Melasma is a skin condition that leads to brown to grey patches on your skin. It generally affects the cheeks, forehead, bridge of the nose, chin and many other areas of hands and feet that are exposed to sunlight. This skin condition is more common in women than in men. When left untreated, it can worsen with age. There are several possible reasons for this skin condition. Recently, Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin who is a dermatologist took to Instagram to share a few details about melasma. She also elaborates on the factors that can trigger this condition.

Melasma: Know what triggers this skin condition


Dr. Sarin tells in her IGTV, "The actual cause of melasma is not clear. There can be several possible factors including sun exposure, pregnancy-related hormones, thyroid conditions, certain skincare products and medications that can lead to melasma. It is also more common in people with darker skin tone." She further mentions the following factors responsible for melasma.

1. Sun exposure

Newsbeep

The UV rays from the sun stimulate colour producing cells. Sun exposure is one of the main causes of this skin condition. Even a small amount of sun exposure can cause melasma to return after fading away.

Also read: Do Skin Cleansers Affect pH Levels Of Skin? Dermatologist Explains

v7she2jo

Regular application of sun screen can help prevent sun damage
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Hormonal imbalance

Hormone fluctuation is the reason behind pregnancy-related melasma. "Oral contraceptive pills also trigger melasma because of the same reason that is hormonal imbalance," says Dr Sarin.

Also read: Melasma: Simple And Effective Home Remedies To Deal With It

3. Certain products

Products that irritate your skin can worsen this condition and deepen the pigmentation. You may also experience it as a side effect of certain medication.

Also read: What Is Retinol? Know Why You Must Add It To Your Skin Care Routine

Usually, melasma due to pregnancy and oral contraceptive pills fades away with time. It is important to prevent further sun damage with sunscreen (SPF 30 or more). Also, seek help from your dermatologist to fight this condition effectively. It may take a few months for the treatment to show results, adds the dermatologist.

(Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin is a MD in dermatology)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies
Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Safe To Wear A Mask During Exercise, If You're Healthy- New Study Finds

Following A Vegan Diet May Lead To Poorer Bone Health: Study

Study Shows That Mortality Is Associated With Vision Impairment

This Is How Intermittent Fasting Affects Your Fat Tissues

Type 2 Diabetes: Regular Exercise Can Be Effective For Prevention

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases