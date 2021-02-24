What Is Retinol? Know Why You Must Add It To Your Skin Care Routine
Skincare tips: Retinol is a popularly used ingredient these days. It can offer a wide variety of benefits to your skin. Here are some of these you need to know.
Skincare tips: Retinol can help you improve skin texture
HIGHLIGHTS
- Retinols can help you prevent signs of ageing
- It can also prevent acne and wrinkles
- Retinol also help in help in combating pigmentation
In the past few months, the benefits of retinol for your skin gained popularity. Are you still wondering what retinol is and how you can use it? Retinol is a type of retinoid which is made from vitamin A. It is beneficial to your skin in several ways and now-a-days is commonly present in different skincare products. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist says, "Retinol is made from vitamin A and is a very effective anti-ageing and anti-acne ingredient. Retinol is made up of smaller molecules that go into your dermis and prevent acne and wrinkles before they start appearing."
Skincare tips: Benefits of retinol
- It can help you improve your skin texture
- Regular application prevents acne, fine lines and wrinkles
- It can help reduce age spots and other signs of sun damage
- Large pores is another common skin problem that can be fixed with retinol use
- Retinol also helps promote collagen and help in combatting pigmentation
How to use retinol for skin?
There is a wide range of products like creams, lotions, oil and much more that contain retinol but the concentration may vary. It is best to check the concentration first before start using the product. Experts suggest that even a small amount of retinol as low as 0.01% is helpful for the skin. You must check with your dermatologist to know the right concentration for your skin.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi-Based Dermatologist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
