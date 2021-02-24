ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  What Is Retinol? Know Why You Must Add It To Your Skin Care Routine

What Is Retinol? Know Why You Must Add It To Your Skin Care Routine

Skincare tips: Retinol is a popularly used ingredient these days. It can offer a wide variety of benefits to your skin. Here are some of these you need to know.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 24, 2021 09:43 IST
2-Min Read
What Is Retinol? Know Why You Must Add It To Your Skin Care Routine

Skincare tips: Retinol can help you improve skin texture

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Retinols can help you prevent signs of ageing
  2. It can also prevent acne and wrinkles
  3. Retinol also help in help in combating pigmentation

In the past few months, the benefits of retinol for your skin gained popularity. Are you still wondering what retinol is and how you can use it? Retinol is a type of retinoid which is made from vitamin A. It is beneficial to your skin in several ways and now-a-days is commonly present in different skincare products. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist says, "Retinol is made from vitamin A and is a very effective anti-ageing and anti-acne ingredient. Retinol is made up of smaller molecules that go into your dermis and prevent acne and wrinkles before they start appearing."

Skincare tips: Benefits of retinol


RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare Tips: Follow These 10 Easy Anti-Ageing Tips Shared By A Dermatologist

Skincare tips for anti-ageing: Did you know? A diet high in sugar accelerates the process of glycation which ages skin!

related

Choose Your Skincare Essentials Wisely! Here's How You Can Select The Right Product According To Your Skin Type

Skincare tips: It is important to choose right skincare products for healthy skin. But many fail to understand what their skin actually needs. Read here to know as expert explains the need to choose skincare products wisely.

  • It can help you improve your skin texture
  • Regular application prevents acne, fine lines and wrinkles
  • It can help reduce age spots and other signs of sun damage
  • Large pores is another common skin problem that can be fixed with retinol use
  • Retinol also helps promote collagen and help in combatting pigmentation

Also read: What Is Retinol? Here's How It Can Help You Fight Skin Problems; Know How To Use Safely

Newsbeep
rej28cjo

Skincare tips: You can fight sun damage on your skin with the help of retinol
Photo Credit: iStock

How to use retinol for skin?

There is a wide range of products like creams, lotions, oil and much more that contain retinol but the concentration may vary. It is best to check the concentration first before start using the product. Experts suggest that even a small amount of retinol as low as 0.01% is helpful for the skin. You must check with your dermatologist to know the right concentration for your skin.

Also read: Dermatologist Gives 10 Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin According To Your Skin Type

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi-Based Dermatologist)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Toothache Giving You A Hard Time? Try These Natural Remedies For Some Relief
Toothache Giving You A Hard Time? Try These Natural Remedies For Some Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Light Activities May Help Women's Mobility During Ageing: Research

Overweight, Diabetic People At Risk Of Developing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Study Reveals Factors Linked With Elevated Risk Of Bone Fracture

Poor-Quality Diet During Pregnancy Can Increase Obesity Risk In Late Childhood: Study

Scientists Find Gut Microbiome Implicated In Healthy Aging, Longevity

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases