Skincare Tips: For Glowing Skin, Take Care Of These 'Non-Negotiable' Essentials, Says Nutritionist Pooja Makhija
Skin care tips: A balanced diet is an important aspect to healthy and glowing skin. Here are some more tips from nutritionist Pooja Makhija you should try.
Skin care tips: A healthy diet can help you maintain optimal skin health
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy diet can help you improve skin health
- You should also improve your gut health for healthy skin
- Eat a well balanced diet and drink plenty of water
Who doesn't want glowing skin, right? However, pollution, unhealthy lifestyle, odd sleeping hours, lack of proper sleep, stress and so many other factors cause damage to your skin and deteriorate its quality, making it look dull and dry. Glowing skin is also seen as a sign of health and vitality, writes celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in her latest Instagram post. What she also draws our attention to is the fact that good skin is not a simple result of a superfood, ointment or treatment. Your skin speaks the language of love and care that you show towards it.
Here's what you should know about taking care of your skin
"Your skin is the largest organ that you have, so you want to take care of it," Makhija wrote and posted a video, explaining the steps we could take for healthy and glowing skin. She began by talking about the importance of laying a strong foundation first. She calls them "non-negotiable essentials that include a balanced diet, good sleep, water, and good exercise. Once you have set a "strong foundation", the next level involves taking care of what she describes as "minor ailments". These include gas, acidity, constipation lethargy and body aches and pains.
Once we have conquered the minor ones, next, we focus on major illnesses such as hypertension and cardiac diseases, blood pressure, diabetes, and even cancer. And once you have taken care of the underlined ailments and issues that determine the health of your skin, your face and body also react in a positive way, which contributes to making your skin glow more and look better.
However, there's one thing that Pooja wants you to know. If you ignore following a balanced diet, the entire system collapses. The nutritionist demonstrated this with the help of a pyramid made with playing cards. You get the balanced diet wrong, the structure collapses.
Last month, in another post, Pooja shared with us the easy nutrition hacks that will help you get glowing skin and even healthy and shiny hair. She suggests we drink adequate water, adding that at least two to three litres a day is critical to detoxing your body. Next was the inclusion of anti-oxidant in your diet. Vegetable juice could be the most perfect and convenient anti-oxidant.
This, she suggested, should be followed by taking care of our gut health. Good gut health not only helps your skin glow but also reduces hairfall, greying, whitening, and thinning of hair. Besides, she suggests exercise as another very critical part of the system that nurtures your skin.
Follow these tips and get a glowing skin!
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.