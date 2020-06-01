ASK OUR EXPERTS

Tomato Skin Benefits: Reduced Risk Of Sunburns And Other Ways It Can Help You

Tomato Skin Benefits: Reduced Risk Of Sunburns And Other Ways It Can Help You

Vitamin C in tomatoes help in stimulate collagen production. Cut a tomato into slices and rub it gently on the skin. It can improve skin elasticity and makes your skin firmer. Read here to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 1, 2020 01:47 IST
3-Min Read
Tomato Skin Benefits: Reduced Risk Of Sunburns And Other Ways It Can Help You

Tomatoes can reduce damage caused by free radicals

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eating tomatoes can reduce risk of sunburns
  2. They can make the skin firmer
  3. Tomatoes have anti-ageing properties

Tomato is a Vitamin C-rich fruit which contains beneficial antioxidants that can strengthen your immune system. It is a common ingredient in almost all Indian dishes and some popular Italian delicacies like pasta and pizza. But not just the kitchen, tomato has also find a successful place in people's skincare routine. The lycopene-rich fruit can stimulate production of collagen and help in removing dead skin cells as well. Uneven skin tone and premature ageing of skin can also be reduced with the help of tomatoes.


Tomato benefits: Know how they can benefit your skin

1. Reduce risk of sunburns

Lycopene is a carotenoid, which is a natural pigment that gives some vegetables and fruits their red colour. It is essentially an antioxidant which protects against cell damage. This lycopene also has a photo-protective effect too. Eating tomatoes can offer protection from sunburn caused by harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Also read: Top Ways Sunburn And Suntans Are Harming You

2. May reduce skin inflammation

Apart from lycopene, tomato also contains beta carotene, lutein, Vitamin E and Vitamin C. These compounds are known to have anti-inflammatory effect. Tomatoes can be topically applied on the skin and it can help in reducing skin irritation and inflammation. However, more research is needed to back this claim.

3. Anti-ageing properties

Tomatoes contain B-vitamins in abundance. They contain Vitamin B-1, B3, B5, B6 and B9. All of these are known to have anti-ageing properties that can help in reducing age-related spots, fine lines and wrinkles. They can also reduce hyperpigmentation and damage caused by UV rays of the sun.

u3tdga68

Tomatoes have anti-ageing effects on the skin
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods That Can Help You Have A Glowing Skin

4. Collagen production

Vitamin C in tomatoes help in stimulate collagen production. Cut a tomato into slices and rub it gently on the skin. It can improve skin elasticity and makes your skin firmer.

5. Reduce cellular damage

Antioxidants in tomatoes can reduce damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals can increase wrinkles and other visible signs of ageing. Include tomatoes in your daily diet to get antioxidants from tomatoes.

6. Naturally moisturise skin

Tomatoes can naturally moisturise your skin. People with dry skin can benefit by topically applying tomatoes on skin.

Take note of the side effects

It is important to do a patch test before beginning to use tomatoes for skin. In some people, tomatoes can cause the following side effects:

  • Skin rashes
  • Irritation
  • Redness

Also read: Got Itchy Skin Rashes? Try These 6 Home Remedies That Can Offer Instant Relief

Ways to use tomatoes for skin

  • Dip a cotton ball into tomato juice and then gently rub it on your skin
  • You can also apply it only to specific spots on the skin
  • You can prepare a tomato face mask with yogurt and apply on your face. Rinse with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Home Remedies

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

FAQ

Read More»

