Skincare Tips: Try These Natural Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems; Learn Methods To Use These
Healthy skin needs proper nourishment. You can fight different skin issues with a simple and effective skincare routine. From diet to lifestyle various factors affect your skin health. You need to ensure intake of a nutrition-rich diet to support your skin health. Several kitchen ingredients are also loaded with properties that can you fight skin issues. These ingredients are free of chemicals and added colours. You can combine different ingredients to pamper your skin in the most natural way. Here are some amazing ingredients that work wonders for your skin. Also, learn how to use these.
Skincare tips: Home remedies that can help boost skin health
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is the one-stop solution to almost every skin problem. It contains properties that can help fight skin issues and give you glowing skin. To use aloe vera for skin, you just need to extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it on your face. Leave it for few minutes and later wash your face. You can also mix it with your face packs.
2. Turmeric
Home remedies without turmeric are almost incomplete. Turmeric is the magical spice loaded with medicinal properties. You can use it for your skin as well. Take some turmeric powder and mix it with besan, aloe vera gel and some milk. You can apply this mixture on your face for few minutes and wash later. You can also mix a pinch of turmeric to fresh aloe vera gel to fight skin issues.
3. Neem
Neem is also a medicinal plant loaded with benefits for your skin. You can create a paste with fresh neem leaves and mix it with rose water for application. Neem powder can also be used for skin. Take some neem powder and mix two pinches of turmeric to it. Add rose water to make a paste. Apply this pack once or twice a week.
4. Sandalwood
Sandalwood is another amazing ingredient for your skin. You can use both sandalwood oil and sandalwood powder for your Skin. Apply sandalwood oil on your skin after cleansing for effective results. If you want to use sandalwood powder take some sandalwood powder and mix it with gram flour, a pinch of turmeric, aloe vera gel and rose water. Use this face mask twice a week.
