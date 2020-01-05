Skin Care Tips: Fight Skin Problems With These Homemade Face Packs
Skin care tips: Try these home made face packs to fight skin issues
Struggling with skin issues? Natural remedies can help you fight skin issues in no time. You can experience different skin issues to increased pollution, poor diet and lifestyle. Many products in the market promise quick fixes to different skin issues. But are these worth your time and money? You can use some natural ingredients to fight multiple skin issues. Use of these effective home remedies will also help you achieve glowing skin. Here are natural face packs which you can prepare at home with simple ingredients. Try these simple DIY face packs to fight multiple skin issues and get glowing skin.
Skin care tips: DIY face packs to fight skin issues
1. Aloe vera gel and turmeric face pack
Aloe vera gel is loaded with beauty benefits. It can boost both skin and hair health. You can extract some fresh aloe vera gel and mix a few pinches of turmeric to it. Turmeric is also amazing for the skin. Mix them well. Apply this pack on your face and allow it to dry. Late wash your face with just water. You can apply this face pack twice or thrice a week.
2. Gram flour, milk and turmeric face pack
Gram flour is a common kitchen ingredient that can be used to prepare different face packs. You can take two tablespoons of gram flour, a pinch of turmeric and some milk to make a fine paste. Apply this on your face evenly. Keep it for around 15 minutes. Once it is completely dry, rub it in a circular motion and remove it from your face. You can try this face mask twice a week.
3. Rose and milk face pack
Rose is good for your skin. You can crush some fresh rose petals and make a paste. Add some milk to it. Make a paste and apply this flower paste on your face and leave it for some time. Later wash your face with water. You can also add some honey to this mixture. This is will moisturise your skin and give you glowing skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
