Skincare Tips: Prep Your Skin For Summers With These Homemade Face Packs

Skincare Tips: Prep Your Skin For Summers With These Homemade Face Packs

Skincare tips: Is your skin ready to beat the heat? Prepare your skin for the heat with natural ingredients. Here are some simple methods to prepare different face packs for glowing skin this summer.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 5, 2020 05:27 IST
3-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Prep Your Skin For Summers With These Homemade Face Packs

Try these face packs to prepare your skin for the approaching summer season

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Keep your skin hydrated during summers
  2. Add more fruits to your diet for healthy skin
  3. Protect your skin from sun damage as much as possible

The summer season is almost here! For the approaching hot weather is your skin ready? The increased temperature, pollution and dirt can take a toll on your skin. You need to prepare your skin in advance to fight the various skin issues that you may experience during the summer season. Various home remedies and kitchen ingredients can help you fight different skin issues. You can combine different kitchen ingredients to prepare face packs to prep your skin for the approaching summer season. Here are some simple methods to prepare face packs with natural ingredients loaded with skin benefits.


Skincare: Prepare these face packs to make your skin summer ready

1. Aloe vera face pack

Aloe vera is loaded with beauty benefits for both skin and hair. It will leave a soothing effect on your skin and help you fight various skin issues. You can simply apply some fresh aloe vera gel on your face once a day. To make it more effective add some turmeric to fresh aloe vera gel and apply it on your face. Allow it to dry for some time and later wash it off properly.

79p1fa9

Skincare: Aloe vera is loaded with beauty benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fuller earth face pack (Multani mitti)

It is mineral-rich clay that can be used for skin in different ways. It can help you exfoliate your skin and remove blackheads or whiteheads. You need to soak some Multani mitti in water. Once it is soft, add some rose water to it. Apply this pack on your face and allow it to dry properly. Later wash your face while rubbing the clay on your face. It will leave a cooling effect on your skin.

Also read: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

3. The fruit face pack

During the summer season, there are various season fruits available which can work wonder for your skin. Papaya is amazing for your skin. Mash some papaya and add a tablespoon of honey to it. Make a smooth paste and apply it on your face. Keep it for some time and later wash thoroughly. You can also combine pulp of different fruits.

f8i0ard

Papaya is one of the best fruits for your skin
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Papaya For Skin: The Beauty Benefits Of This Amazing Fruit Which You Cannot Afford To Miss

Other skincare tips for summer

  • Proper hydration is extremely important. Drink plenty of water to remove toxins and prevent skin issues
  • Add more fruits to your diet which will provide you nutrients good for your skin
  • Cucumber juice also works well for skin. Use cucumber juice as a cleanser for better hydration.
  • Always apply sunscreen and protect your skin from direct sunlight

Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Prep Your Skin For Summers With These Homemade Face Packs
Skincare Tips: Prep Your Skin For Summers With These Homemade Face Packs

