Skincare Tips: Prepare These Face Packs With Aloe Vera Gel To Fight Skin Issues
Skin care tips: You can fight multiple skin issues with aloe vera gel. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Use of aloe vera can help you control acne, fight dryness, reduce sunburn and much more.
Aloe vera gel is loaded with properties beneficial for your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aloe vera can help you fight acne
- Extract fresh aloe vera gel for use
- It can also help you fight inflammation
With an increase in temperature, you may face several skin issues. From acne to infection your skin is prone to several issues during summers. To prevent you should take care of your skin and use ingredients that can leave a cooling effect on your skin. Aloe vera is one of the most popularly used ingredients for skin. It is a magical ingredient that can give you a solution to almost every skin issue. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Use of aloe vera can help you control acne, fight dryness, reduce sunburn and much more. Aloe vera can also help you fight signs of ageing and provide the right moisturisation to your skin. Here are different ways to use aloe vera for skin you need to try.
Skincare tips: Ways to use aloe vera for skin
1. Aloe vera and rose water
You can prepare a face pack with cucumber, rose water and aloe vera. Blend cucumber to make a paste. Add some aloe vera gel and rose water to it. Mix well to make a thick paste. Apply this on your face and keep it for 15-20 minutes. Later wash your face with water. You can apply this twice or thrice a week.
2. Gram flour and aloe vera gel
Gram flour is commonly used to prepare face packs. You can take one to two tablespoons of gram flour and mix it well with aloe vera gel. You can also add some lemon juice and milk to this paste. Apply this pack on clean face and allow it to dry properly. Once completely dry scrub it while removing it. You can apply this pack twice a week.
3. Aloe vera gel, turmeric and vitamin C or E
Turmeric can help you fight multiple skin issues. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. You can mix aloe vera gel, a pinch of turmeric and two drops of vitamin C or E essential oil. Mix these well and apply it on your face. Apply this thrice a week.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
