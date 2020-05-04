ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Prepare These Face Packs With Aloe Vera Gel To Fight Skin Issues

Skincare Tips: Prepare These Face Packs With Aloe Vera Gel To Fight Skin Issues

Skin care tips: You can fight multiple skin issues with aloe vera gel. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Use of aloe vera can help you control acne, fight dryness, reduce sunburn and much more.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 4, 2020 09:14 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Prepare These Face Packs With Aloe Vera Gel To Fight Skin Issues

Aloe vera gel is loaded with properties beneficial for your skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Aloe vera can help you fight acne
  2. Extract fresh aloe vera gel for use
  3. It can also help you fight inflammation

With an increase in temperature, you may face several skin issues. From acne to infection your skin is prone to several issues during summers. To prevent you should take care of your skin and use ingredients that can leave a cooling effect on your skin. Aloe vera is one of the most popularly used ingredients for skin. It is a magical ingredient that can give you a solution to almost every skin issue. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Use of aloe vera can help you control acne, fight dryness, reduce sunburn and much more. Aloe vera can also help you fight signs of ageing and provide the right moisturisation to your skin. Here are different ways to use aloe vera for skin you need to try.

Skincare tips: Ways to use aloe vera for skin


RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These Herbal Teas

Skincare Tips: Several herbal teas are loaded with benefits for skin. Drinking teas can also offer you other health benefits. Here are some some teas you must try for healthy skin.

related

Skincare Tips: Here's How You Can Use Potato Juice To Fight Dark Spots

Skincare tips: Dark spots are common skin issues. You can use potato juice to reduce dark spots. Here are different ways to use potato juice for skin.

1. Aloe vera and rose water

You can prepare a face pack with cucumber, rose water and aloe vera. Blend cucumber to make a paste. Add some aloe vera gel and rose water to it. Mix well to make a thick paste. Apply this on your face and keep it for 15-20 minutes. Later wash your face with water. You can apply this twice or thrice a week.

2htgl2do

Aloe vera gel is an one stop solution to skin issues
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Gram flour and aloe vera gel

Gram flour is commonly used to prepare face packs. You can take one to two tablespoons of gram flour and mix it well with aloe vera gel. You can also add some lemon juice and milk to this paste. Apply this pack on clean face and allow it to dry properly. Once completely dry scrub it while removing it. You can apply this pack twice a week.

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

3. Aloe vera gel, turmeric and vitamin C or E

Turmeric can help you fight multiple skin issues. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. You can mix aloe vera gel, a pinch of turmeric and two drops of vitamin C or E essential oil. Mix these well and apply it on your face. Apply this thrice a week.

Also read: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Yoga Poses That Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat
Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acidity And Bloating
Weight Loss Tips That Won't Fail

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Recommends 3 Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Skincare Regime At Home
Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Recommends 3 Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Skincare Regime At Home

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com