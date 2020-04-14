Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems
Skincare tips: You can prepare natural face pack for your skin at home. Mixing some simple kitchen ingredients can help you fight skin issues. Read here to know these ingredients to prepare face pack.
Skincare tips: Prepare this face pack with some simple kitchen ingredients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Protect your skin from pollution and dirt
- Turmeric can be used to fight skin issues
- Prepare face packs with kitchen ingredients
Healthy and glowing skin needs extra care and right protection. With lockdown extension, you can follow a few steps to take care of your skin. Due to the lockdown, you are staying inside your houses. This will protect your skin from environmental factors like increased pollution, sun damage and dust. So, it is the right time to pamper your skin. You can simply combine a few kitchen ingredients and prepare face packs. Some easily available kitchen ingredients can be combined together. In this article, here is a simple face pack you can prepare at home. Follow a proper skincare routine, apply this face, drink enough water and consume a healthy diet. These will help you ensure healthy and glowing skin.
Skincare tips: Face pack to fight skin issues
To prepare this face you need the following ingredients-
1. Coffee
Coffee can help fight skin issues too. It can help you reduce inflammation and help fight dark circles, acne and signs of ageing.
2. Honey
Honey is also good for your skin. It can help you cleanse your skin. It contains antioxidants, antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties. It can help you prevent acne and also hydrate your skin.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric is a magical spice that can offer multiple skin benefits. It can prevent acne effectively. Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can also work wonders for your skin.
Method to prepare this face pack
Take one tablespoon of honey and add more than half a tablespoon of coffee to it. Lastly, add two pinches of turmeric to this pack. Mix well and apply this on your face. Keep it for 15 minutes and later wash your face. Apply this on your face twice or thrice a week. This will help you fight different skin issues and reduce acne. If you want you can add some rose water to this mixture.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
