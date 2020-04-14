ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems

Skincare tips: You can prepare natural face pack for your skin at home. Mixing some simple kitchen ingredients can help you fight skin issues. Read here to know these ingredients to prepare face pack.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Apr 14, 2020 09:54 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare tips: Prepare this face pack with some simple kitchen ingredients

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Protect your skin from pollution and dirt
  2. Turmeric can be used to fight skin issues
  3. Prepare face packs with kitchen ingredients

Healthy and glowing skin needs extra care and right protection. With lockdown extension, you can follow a few steps to take care of your skin. Due to the lockdown, you are staying inside your houses. This will protect your skin from environmental factors like increased pollution, sun damage and dust. So, it is the right time to pamper your skin. You can simply combine a few kitchen ingredients and prepare face packs. Some easily available kitchen ingredients can be combined together. In this article, here is a simple face pack you can prepare at home. Follow a proper skincare routine, apply this face, drink enough water and consume a healthy diet. These will help you ensure healthy and glowing skin.

Skincare tips: Face pack to fight skin issues


To prepare this face you need the following ingredients-

1. Coffee

Coffee can help fight skin issues too. It can help you reduce inflammation and help fight dark circles, acne and signs of ageing.

5ghhn0q8

Skincare tips: Coffee can be used to prepare different skincare products
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Honey

Honey is also good for your skin. It can help you cleanse your skin. It contains antioxidants, antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties. It can help you prevent acne and also hydrate your skin.

Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is a magical spice that can offer multiple skin benefits. It can prevent acne effectively. Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can also work wonders for your skin.

egcgr0qg

Skincare: Turmeric is loaded with properties beneficial for your skin
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

Method to prepare this face pack

Take one tablespoon of honey and add more than half a tablespoon of coffee to it. Lastly, add two pinches of turmeric to this pack. Mix well and apply this on your face. Keep it for 15 minutes and later wash your face. Apply this on your face twice or thrice a week. This will help you fight different skin issues and reduce acne. If you want you can add some rose water to this mixture.

Also read: Skin Care Tips: Fight Skin Problems With These Homemade Face Packs

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

