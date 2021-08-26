Skincare Tips: Know Why It Is Crucial To Apply Sunscreen When At Home
Skincare tips: A sunscreen should be an essential part of your skincare routine. You should apply sunscreen indoors too, here's why.
Skincare:
HIGHLIGHTS
- A sunscreen should be an essential part of your skincare routine
- Your should apply a sunscreen every day
- Do not miss using a sunscreen even when indoors
Reading anything about skincare brings you to one thing which is use sunscreen 365 days, but have you ever thought why is it so important? Using sunscreen not only protects your skin from UVA/B rays but it also ensures the success of other skincare ingredient you use. Expert often advise you to apply sunscreen daily and repeat it every two hours once you are out. But why is it necessary to apply sunscreen when at home? The step of applying sunscreen should never be skipped out of your skincare routine even if you're staying indoors because it's actually not the sun which perish the success of sunscreen but it's our own sweat and oil that breaks down the constituent of the same.
The human body continues to secrete oil and it's an infinite process, as a matter of fact it still continues when you are not sweating extensively. In order for it to actually work effectively it needs to form a layer on the skin. So, even if you are homebound, you are exposed to sun rays through window, lights reflected on roofs and even on the furniture. The blue light from devices is also harmful to the skin in many ways.
In order to prevent this to happen, there are two primary things that can be done are-
- Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen even when at home. One should keep in mind that before getting hands on to any sunscreen it should have minimum of 30 SPF in order to block 97% of the rays. Also, sunscreen doesn't last from one year to another as the filters lose their stability.
- Use an anti-oxidant serum to prevent oxidation
Also read: Skincare Tips: How Much Sunscreen Should You Use? Dermatologist Shares Important Do's And Don'ts
Why to use sunscreen?
- It blocks the exposure to sun rays.
- It averts pre-mature aging of skin: studies show person who have applied regular sunscreen until 55 years of age are less likely to have fine lines, wrinkles and saggy skin.
- It helps in maintaining an even skin tone: by preventing discoloration and dark spots from sun rays, sunscreen helps to maintain smoother skin.
Also read: Skincare Tips: Know The Difference Between Mineral And Chemical Sunscreen
(Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra is a Chief Dermatologist and Director at Alive Wellness Clinics)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.