Skincare Tips: How Much Sunscreen Should You Use? Dermatologist Shares Important Do's And Don'ts
Skincare tips: As soon as summer sets in, sun tanning, pigmentation, development of sun burn freckles are commonly seen. Proper use of sunscreen can prevent you from all this: Dr Lipy Gupta, Dermatologist.
Skincare tips: You must reapply sunscreen after 3-4 hours
HIGHLIGHTS
- Skincare tips: Do check the expiry date before buying a sunscreen
- Purchase sunscreen from a good brand
- You can avoid using sunscreen in evening
Sunscreen is an inevitable part of daily skincare routine- this is something which is well-established. But, how to properly use a sunscreen, in how much quantity should the sunscreen be used, is something that confuses many. In an exclusive video, Dr Lipy Gupta, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, shares all the important do's and don'ts of sunscreen, especially in summer.
Skincare tips: How to properly use sunscreen?
Usage of sunscreen is quite a crucial topic for summers, says Dr Gupta. "As soon as summer sets in, sun tanning, pigmentation, development of sun burn freckles are commonly seen. Proper use of sunscreen can prevent you from all this," she adds.
The markets are currently flooded with different kinds of sunscreen. There are tinted variants of it, ones with a matte finish and even gel-based.
Also read: Skincare Tips: Know The Difference Between Mineral And Chemical Sunscreen
Here are the key essential points you should keep in mind while purchasing a sunscreen:
- Your skin type
- The amount of sun exposure
- How you want to blend your makeup with sunscreen usage
"People with an oily skin should use sunscreen with a more matte finish. You can use a tinted sunscreen if you want coverage. A tinted sunscreen also works as a foundation," Dr Gupta explains.
People with dry skin should use a cream-based sunscreen over a gel-based sunscreen.
How to apply sunscreen?
A fingertip unit can be used for measuring the amount of sunscreen to be used. The amount of sunscreen that you use should be enough to cover your face and all the exposed areas. Besides this, one application of sunscreen lasts for 3-4 hours.
Also read: Skincare Tips: Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin Type- Here's How
Reapplication of sunscreen is important
- Reapply sunscreen after 3-4 hours. Make sure you wash your face before reapplication as sunscreen can clog your pores and trigger acne.
- "You can avoid using sunscreen in evening. This is the time you should let your skin breathe," informs Dr Gupta.
- Do check the expiry date before buying a sunscreen. Always prefer buying a new sunscreen in summer. "Sunscreen denature over a period of time and may triggers skin irritation and allergies. It is thus not advisable that you use a sunscreen beyond its expiry date."
- Invest in a good sunscreen from a reputed brand, she further recommends. "People with sensitive skin should use a chemical-free sunscreen."
- There are two kinds sunscreen: Physical and chemical. A physical sunscreen would be a better choice for people with sensitive skin.
- Physical sunscreen can also be used for kids as they are chemical-free.
- "Keep in mind that the SPF of sunscreen is minimum 30 or above, depending on the amount of sun exposure," Dr Gupta adds.
Find out more on her take on sunscreens, here.
(Dr Lipy Gupta, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.