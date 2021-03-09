ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Know The Difference Between Mineral And Chemical Sunscreen

Skincare Tips: Know The Difference Between Mineral And Chemical Sunscreen

Skincare tips: A sunscreen helps prevent your skin from sun damage. There are two major types of sunscreen. Read here to know more about these types as explained by dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 9, 2021 06:58 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Know The Difference Between Mineral And Chemical Sunscreen

You should apply sunscreen daily, even on a cloudy day

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sunscreen protects your skin and prevent signs of ageing
  2. Always apply a sunscreen before stepping out
  3. There are two types of sunscreen available in the market

As the temperature is increasing, it is important to get your skin summer-ready. One of the essential skincare products that you cannot afford to miss is sunscreen. It protects your skin against sun damage and early signs of ageing. It is also important to choose the right sunscreen with an optimum amount of SPF in it. You should also apply it in the right quantity. There are two broad categories of sunscreen available, mineral sunscreen and chemical sunscreen. Each type has its own unique properties. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist took to Instagram to explain the two types of sunscreens and what are their properties.

Skincare tips: Different types of sunscreen


RELATED STORIES
related

Hormones And Skin: Dermatologist Shares Skincare Tips For Each Phase Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Skincare and hormones: Hormonal imbalance can be directly reflected on your skin. Read here to know how to change your skincare when you're in follicular phase, ovulation phase and luteal phase, from Dr Kiran Lohia.

related

Skincare Tips: What Causes Acne? Dermatologist Shares 5 Surprising Causes

Skincare tips: To fight acne effectively, you need to find the exact cause behind it. There are several possible factors. Read here as expert explain some of these.

Dr. Geetika writes in her post, "It's getting warmer and the one thing I make sure to never skip before stepping out is sunscreen. The most notable benefit of sunscreen is that it protects from UV rays, which can trigger many skincare issues. But do sunscreens reflect UV rays equally? To answer this, you must understand the difference between mineral and chemical-based sunscreens."

Newsbeep

Also read: Skincare: How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply To Protect Your Skin? Here's The Answer

She further explains the two types, here are all the details-

1. Mineral sunscreen

It is also known as the physical or natural sunscreens. This type contains active minerals, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. The dermatologist explains that it sits on top of the skin and deflects and scatters both UVA and UVB rays. It also works immediately after application but is prone to wear off very easily.

Also read: Is It Okay To Skip Sunscreen During Winter Season? Reasons Why You Must Wear Sunscreen In Winter As Well

ji6t5368

Skincare tips: You should reapply sunscreen if required for better protection
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Chemical sunscreen

One the other hand this gets absorbed into the skin. "It absorbs the UVA/UVB rays into the skin and then releases them as heat from the skin. Since chemical sunscreens contain ingredients like oxybenzone, which can cause allergies and hormonal imbalances, consult your dermatologist before adding to your routine," Dr. Geetika adds. It is also thin and can be used daily.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin Type- Here's How

Generally, mineral sunscreen is prescribed by experts. If you want to switch to chemical sunscreen you can check with your dermatologist first.

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist at Delhi)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Safe To Wear A Mask During Exercise, If You're Healthy- New Study Finds

Following A Vegan Diet May Lead To Poorer Bone Health: Study

Study Shows That Mortality Is Associated With Vision Impairment

This Is How Intermittent Fasting Affects Your Fat Tissues

Type 2 Diabetes: Regular Exercise Can Be Effective For Prevention

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases