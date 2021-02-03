ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare: How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply To Protect Your Skin? Here's The Answer

Skincare: How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply To Protect Your Skin? Here's The Answer

Skincare: Regular application of sunscreen is important to protect your skin against sun. Read here to know from expert how much you should apply.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 3, 2021
4-Min Read
Skincare: How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply To Protect Your Skin? Heres The Answer

Skincare tips: Apply a sunscreen daily to prevent early signs of ageing

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You should apply sunscreen after every two-three hours
  2. Do not choose a sunscreen less than SPF 30
  3. Apply a sunscreen even when indoors

A healthy skin care routine helps you keep skin issues at bay. There are a variety of products that you might be using. Sunscreen is one of these. It helps fight against the harmful sun rays and prevents early signs of ageing. It is often advised to apply sunscreen after every two hours for maximum protection. You should apply sunscreen even when indoors or on a cloudy day to prevent any kind of damage to your skin. But now the question is how much sunscreen should you apply? If you are not applying the right amount of sunblock it will not protect your skin well enough. Read here to know how much you exactly need.

Skincare: How much sunscreen should you apply?


Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta took to Instagram to explain how much sunscreen you should apply at once. "For the face, you can follow a simple rule which is trending these days that is the two-finger rule. Squeeze out two strips of sunscreens from the tip to the base of the index and middle fingers and apply to each body part. This is enough for your face, neck and ears. Minimum SPF of 30-50 should be reapplied for every two to three hours."

ost6brsg
Newsbeep

Skincare: A sunscreen protect your skin against sun damage
Photo Credit: iStock

Dr. Gupta further adds, "Even if it cloudy or the weather is cold or you are sitting indoors, you have to apply the sunblock. Blue rays that emit from your devices are also harmful to your skin. Around 3 hours of exposure to blue rays is equivalent to one hour of sun damage without a sunblock."

Also read: Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin Type- Here's How

If the two-finger sunblock is too much for you, you can start by applying one full finger. But in this case, you should remember that its properties have reduced to half which means that you should reapply after every half an hour.

The dermatologist advises that you should make sure that your sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Also read: Is It Okay To Skip Sunscreen During Winter Season? Reasons Why You Must Wear Sunscreen In Winter As Well

If you are wearing makeup use a beauty blender to dab it on your makeup or use a sunscreen spray. Some makeup products also contain sunblock but you should not miss applying extra layers.

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmologist at ISAAC LUXE in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

