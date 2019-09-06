Skincare Tips: Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin Type- Here's How
Sunscreen is undoubtedly the most important product in your daily skincare routine. Dermatologists and skincare experts are of the belief that no matter the weather, you must apply sunscreen daily. Whether it's day or night, you should apply sunscreen lotion whenever you are stepping out. You must look for a sunscreen cream that offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays of the sun. These sunscreen lotions are labelled as broad spectrum sunscreens. Make sure you get a sunscreen with a high sun protection formula (SPF). Sunscreen with SPF more than 30 is going to offer optimum protection. You can consult your dermatologist before deciding which is the best sunscreen for you.
How to choose the right sunscreen lotion?
1. First of all, make the sure that the sunscreen you buy is of a broad spectrum, which offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays of the sun. While UVB rays are responsible for sunburns and suntan, UVA rays are responsible for premature ageing. Ultraviolet rays of the sun are responsible for causing skin cancer - which is the main reason why sunscreens are so important for skin.
2. SPF should be 30 or higher to provide yourself with optimum protection. If your schedule requires you to be outdoors most of the time, then SPF 50 sunscreen can be helpful.
Sunscreen for skin: How to use sunscreen in the right way?
1. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia says that you should apply at least 2 tbsp of sunscreen as part of your morning skincare routine. Re-apply in 5-6 hours depending on your skin type and how much time you need to spend outdoors. Re-application is suggested during evening as well.
2. Sunscreen creams may feel oily on application. In her vidoes on Instagram, Dr Kiran says that they might take time to absorb but they will surely absorb in your skin within a few minutes.
3. If you have oily skin, you can add aloe vera gel to your sunscreen lotion, save it in a container, and use it for your daily application. Sunscreen for oily skin can be effective when added aloe vera gel to it.
4. Sunscreen for dry skin can be made effective by adding some moisturiser to it. You can mix a tbsp of your moisturiser in your sunscreen lotion and store it in a container for daily use. It can be an effective sunscreen for dry skin.
Apart from applying sunscreen, you can protect yourself from harmful rays of the sun by wearing covering your skin when stepping out. Use an umbrella for added protection. Summer, winter, autumn, spring, sunscreens should be your go-to product for daily skincare.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
