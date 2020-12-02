Skincare Tips: Here Are A Few Effective Tips To Take Care Of Damaged Skin
Skincare tips: To help the skin with its own repair process, make sure you are consuming organic, nutrient-rich foods. Avoid processed foods and refined sugar. Here are more tips that can help.
Skincare tips: Avoid using products that contain fragrance of any kind
There are many reasons that cause skin damage. Some skin damage is a result of our own doing, and some is out of our control. Common causes of skin damage includes sun damage, harsh skincare creams or salon procedures, scars from picking blemishes and clogged pores as well as environmental factors such as heat, lack of humidity, pollution and wind. If you're starting to notice any kind of age spots, deep wrinkles or a bit of sagging skin on your face, you're seeing the effect of structural changes associated with skin damage and aging. Red, itchy, tight feeling skin, hyperpigmentation, dark spots, uneven skin tone, skin imbalance such as excess oil production, deep wrinkles, fine lines, dull skin, acne scars, damaged pores and enlarged pores are some of the signs of damaged skin or poor skin quality.
Here are few tips one can follow to take care of your already damaged skin:
- Apply skincare products with proven antioxidants. Transforming damaged skin into healthy skin requires nutrients. Always use antioxidants such as Vitamin C and vitamin E for skin repair. Vitamin C helps in brightening skin, helping to minimize sun damage, age spots, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation. Vitamin E is very good for dry skin and damage related to post-acne scars.
- Use a daily moisturiser or a skin repairing facial oil. Using organic botanical oils such as Tamanu Oil, Sea Buckthorn, Calendula and biocompatible Jojoba that help to restore moisture levels, creating the ideal environment for optimal skin health and many nutrients, fatty-acids and therapeutic properties that support skin repair.
- To help the skin with its own repair process, make sure you are consuming organic, nutrient-rich foods. Avoid processed foods and refined sugar.
- Drink good amount of water throughout the day to keep skin hydrated. Each meal consists of a colorful plate, full of antioxidant-rich leafy-greens, healthy fats and a quality-source of protein. Follow an anti-inflammatory diet.
- If your skin is raw or in such a compromised state that it doesn't allow for topical application of SPF and clothing that protects your skin from sun exposure stay out of direct sun exposure as it will worsen the problem.
- Avoid using products that contain fragrance of any kind. This also includes natural fragrance from essential oils.
- Do not exfoliate raw, peeling, or tender skin. Do not pick or peel skin that's in the process of healing.
- Avoid synthetic foaming agents and drying facial cleansers. Instead of this opt for a gentle oil-cleanser or use raw honey as a face wash.
- Apply aloe vera gel to damaged skin before going to bed. Aloe vera has many skin benefits that helps to assist with skin repair. Aloe vera is used for skin repair and helps with sun damage, burns and wounds, however it's also great for acne-related skin damage.
- If skin doesn't recover from the skin damage, consult a dermatologist for skin rejuvenation, he will recommend a wide range of options, including facials and treatments for specific concerns.
(Dr Nivedita Dadu is Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dr. NiveditaDadu's Dermatology Clinic)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
