Foods You Should Definitely Avoid For A Clear Glowing Skin
Good diet is always a stepping stone for better health and glowing skin. If you eat well your skin will glow and in case you don't have the best inclusion in the diet you are sure to fall ill and in the way your skin will become dull.
Healthy diet for glowing skin
Foods you should avoid if you want healthy skin.
Fast foods: Street side foods, burgers, pastas and deep fried foods which can be easily prepared and can cause harm to your health. It slows down the blood circulation and clogs the pores through which it helps the bacterial formation on the skin and stimulates the growth of acne on the skin.
Coffee: If you sip more than two cups of caffeinated drinks every day then there are chances your skin will appear dull and thin. Drinking caffeinated drinks more than to the limited amounts fuels the release of stress hormone named cortisol, which is linked to the thinning of the skin, aging process and dull skin shade.
Artificial additives: Many of the processed foods consist of artificial color along with artificial preservatives and flavorings which are not nutritious at all. In some cases you also feel the histamine reactions and inflammations due to those artificial flavors.
Here are some foods that should be consumed if you want clear and healthy skin.
Green Tea: Green tea fights acne based on its ability to lower levels of an acne-producing hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Brewing up three to five cups of green tea every day in order to reap the full benefits for your skin is advisable.
Spinach: Spinach is rich in beta carotene, which converts into the powerful anti-aging vitamin A. This nutrient is crucial for allowing proper moisture retention to the epidermis, helping to prevent wrinkles and remove dead skin. For better results, pair spinach with a food that's high in vitamin C.
Green leafy vegetables: Greens should lay the foundations of diet. Just adding a handful of shredded kale to your breakfast eggs, a little extra bit of leafy vegetables at lunch and some blanched baby spinach at dinner can boost your diet with essential vitamins and minerals, such as folate, iron, magnesium and phytochemicals to support your health.