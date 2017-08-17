ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Foods You Should Definitely Avoid For A Clear Glowing Skin

Foods You Should Definitely Avoid For A Clear Glowing Skin

Good diet is always a stepping stone for better health and glowing skin. If you eat well your skin will glow and in case you don't have the best inclusion in the diet you are sure to fall ill and in the way your skin will become dull.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 17, 2017 04:41 IST
2-Min Read
Foods You Should Definitely Avoid For A Clear Glowing Skin

Healthy diet for glowing skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Good diet is always a stepping stone for glowing skin
  2. Caffeinated drinks can make your skin appear dull and thin
  3. Greens should lay the foundations of diet
One may think about how nutrition affects your internal health and your weight, but eating the right foods can also improve the quality of your skin. Good diet is always a stepping stone for better health and glowing skin. If you eat well your skin will glow and in case you don't have the best inclusion in the diet you will surely fall ill and in the way your skin will become dull. There will also be undesirable aging of the skin. However, intake of certain foods can at best damage the quality of the skin texture. So, it is important that you know what to eat in order to help the skin glow naturally every day.

Foods you should avoid if you want healthy skin.

Fast foods: Street side foods, burgers, pastas and deep fried foods which can be easily prepared and can cause harm to your health. It slows down the blood circulation and clogs the pores through which it helps the bacterial formation on the skin and stimulates the growth of acne on the skin.
RELATED STORIES

'Rujuta Diwekar's Diet To Take Care Of Your Hair And Skin This Winter'

'Amazing Tips And Tricks To Live With Eczema'


Coffee: If you sip more than two cups of caffeinated drinks every day then there are chances your skin will appear dull and thin. Drinking caffeinated drinks more than to the limited amounts fuels the release of stress hormone named cortisol, which is linked to the thinning of the skin, aging process and dull skin shade.

Artificial additives: Many of the processed foods consist of artificial color along with artificial preservatives and flavorings which are not nutritious at all. In some cases you also feel the histamine reactions and inflammations due to those artificial flavors.

Here are some foods that should be consumed if you want clear and healthy skin.

Green Tea: Green tea fights acne based on its ability to lower levels of an acne-producing hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Brewing up three to five cups of green tea every day in order to reap the full benefits for your skin is advisable.

Spinach: Spinach is rich in beta carotene, which converts into the powerful anti-aging vitamin A. This nutrient is crucial for allowing proper moisture retention to the epidermis, helping to prevent wrinkles and remove dead skin. For better results, pair spinach with a food that's high in vitamin C.

Green leafy vegetables: Greens should lay the foundations of diet. Just adding a handful of shredded kale to your breakfast eggs, a little extra bit of leafy vegetables at lunch and some blanched baby spinach at dinner can boost your diet with essential vitamins and minerals, such as folate, iron, magnesium and phytochemicals to support your health.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------