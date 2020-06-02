ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Dead Skin Cells At Home With These Simple Methods

Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Dead Skin Cells At Home With These Simple Methods

Skincare tips: Dead skin cells can contribute to different skin issues. Exfoliation is necessary on regular basis for healthy skin. Here are some simple methods to remove dead skin cells.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 2, 2020
2-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Dead Skin Cells At Home With These Simple Methods

Skincare tips: Regular exfoliation is necessary to achieve healthy skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Exfoliation helps get rid of dead skin cells
  2. You can try simple methods at home to remove dead skin cells
  3. Prepare scrubs at home and use them regularly

Your skin renews itself at regular intervals. It sheds dead skin cells and replaces them with the new ones. Sometime these dead skin cells accumulate and contribute to skin problems. This accumulation can lead to flaky skin, clogged pores and dry patches. Clogged pores are one of the leading causes of acne. You need to get rid of this dry skin to prevent the skin issues it can cause. Just washing your face is not enough to get rid of dead skin cells, you need to regularly exfoliate. It can be easily done with the help of scrubs. Read on to know different ways to get rid of dead skin cells.

Skincare tips: How to get rid of dead skin cells


1. Dry brushing

This process involves removing the dead skin cells with soft bristles. Gently brush damp skin with this brush in circular motions for up to 30 seconds. This method can help you get rid of dry skin cells. Remember, be gentle with your skin and avoid if you have any cuts or irritation.

mp72n7h

Dry brushing improves skin texture and promotes healthy skin
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Use scrubs

Using scrubs is one of the most popular and commonly used methods to remove dead skin cells. You can buy a scrub that suits your skin type. And use it 2-3 times a week. Do not scrub daily and always scrub with gentle hands.

You can also prepare scrubs at home. Here are two simple methods-

Take some coffee powder and mix coconut oil in it. Now add half tablespoon of lemon juice to it. Prepare a thick paste and use it as a scrub.

u09pu5b8

Prepare coffee scrub at home with a few simple steps
Photo Credit: iStock

You can prepare a honey scrub with brown sugar or crushed sugar. Mix honey with brown sugar/crushed sugar then add some olive oil to it. Use this paste for scrubbing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

