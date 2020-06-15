Skincare Tips: Get Flawless Skin With This Homemade Matcha Tea Face Pack; Know The Benefits
Skincare tips: This green-coloured face pack has gained huge popularity in the past few weeks. Read here to know the amazing health benefits of this face pack and method to prepare this.
Skincare tips: Matcha tea can be used to prepare face packs loaded with several benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking matcha tea can boost liver function
- Prepare matcha tea face pack to fight signs of ageing
- Matcha tea can also help in weight loss
Are you tired of using different skincare products and still experiencing skin problems? If yes, then you must try some home remedies. Simple home remedies can help you fight skin problems as well as help you achieve glowing skin. Several kitchen ingredients can be used in different ways for topical use. Similarly, the matcha tea face pack has gained huge popularity in the past few weeks. Celeb sisters, Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor also shared a picture on social media recently, using matcha face pack. Drinking matcha tea is linked with some impressive health benefits but it is good for your skin too. Matcha green tea can be used to prepare face packs. In this article, you will learn different benefits of using matcha tea face packs and methods to use it.
Skincare tips: Benefits of match tea for skin
1. Matcha tea is loaded with antioxidants that can help protect your skin from any kind of damage from free radicals. It will prevent your skin from signs of ageing too.
2. The high levels of Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in match tea also protect your skin and control irritation and redness.
3. Matcha tea also contains vitamins A, C, K and B-complex which can nourish your skin.
4. This tea also contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help prevent acne too.
How to use matcha green tea for skin?
