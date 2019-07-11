Matcha Tea Reduces Anxiety: Other Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea
Anxiety can make it difficult for you to complete day to day tasks smoothly. According to the findings of a study, you can treat anxiety with the help of matcha tea. Read here to know what the study explained and other health benefits of matcha tea
Matcha tea can help you improve brain function
- Drink matcha tea and keep anxiety at bay
- Matcha tea will reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases
- Drinking matcha tea can also promote weight loss
Are you leading a highly stressful life? There are so many factors around you which can contribute to a stressed life. Worry not, Japanese Matcha tea will come to your rescue as researchers have found it to have various health benefits, such as reducing anxiety. Published in the Journal of Functional Foods, the study done on mice found that anxious behaviour in the rodents reduced after consuming Matcha powder or Matcha extract.
According to the researchers, the tea's calming effects are due to mechanisms that activate dopamine D1 receptors and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, both of which are closely related to anxious behaviour.
"Although further epidemiological research is necessary, the results of our study show that Matcha, which has been used as a medicinal agent for many years, may be quite beneficial to the human body," said study lead author Yuki Kurauchi from Kumamoto University in Japan.
"We hope that our research into Matcha can lead to health benefits worldwide," Kurauchi added.
For the study, the researchers conducted an "elevated plus maze" test -- an anxiety test for rodents -- and found that anxiety in mice was reduced after consuming Matcha powder or Matcha extract.
In addition, when the anxiolytic activity of different Matcha extracts were evaluated, a stronger effect was found with the extract derived using 80 per cent ethanol in comparison to the extract derived from only hot water.
Other health benefits of drinking matcha tea
Matcha is the finely ground powder of new leaves from shade-grown (90 per cent shade) Camellia sinensis green tea bushes. Matcha contains large quantity of antioxidants just like green tea. It has some proven health benefits. Here are some notable health benefits of matcha tea.
1. Preserves liver health
Matcha tea is well known for its health benefits for the liver. If the liver enzymes increase, it can contribute to liver damage. Matcha tea can help you reduce liver enzymes. This also reduces the risk of developing liver diseases.
2. Lowers blood pressure
Antioxidant named catechins present in matcha tea is responsible for lowering the blood pressure levels. You can keep a check on your blood pressure by drinking matcha tea. So, stop consuming pills to manage blood pressure and drink matcha tea instead.
3. Promotes heart health
Along with liver health, matcha tea can help you promote heart health. It reduces the levels of bad cholesterol and controls your blood pressure. These factors together contribute to a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.
4. Enhance weight loss
Matcha tea can help you lose weight as well. It triggers the fat burning mechanism. It will also improve metabolism which will help you lose weight effectively.
