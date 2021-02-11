Post-Workout Glow: Exercise Every Day To Boost Your Skin Health
Skincare: Regular exercise is no-doubt beneficial to your overall health. But it can offer you some beauty benefits too! Read here to know how.
Exercising improves blood circulation and results in glowing skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink enough water throughout the day to get rid of toxins from the body
- Always wash your face immediately after workouts
- Do not wear makeup while exercising to avoid acne
Have you ever noticed the glow on your face post-workout? Yes! That's the effect of exercising on your face. Exercising is not just beneficial to your physical health, but your skin too. Regular exercise keeps you fit and boosts mental health. Another surprising effect is visible on your skin. So, here's another reason to get moving. In this article, you will find the exact reasons behind your post-workout glow. Also know mistakes you should avoid to keep that glow intact.
The beauty-benefits of exercising
Dermatologist Dr. Mikki Singh explains, "Breaking a sweat can have a positive impact on your skin. Exercising increases your heart rate improves blood circulation to the skin and delivers more nutrients and oxygen to your skin. These factors lead to an increase in collagen and new cell formation that gives you glowing skin or which we popularly call the post work out the glow. The building of collagen helps to avoid ageing which gives a plump and younger look to the skin."
Also read: Expert Shares 9 Tips For A Glowing Skin That You Can Trust For Life
Mistakes you should avoid
One of the common mistakes that need to be avoided is wearing makeup while workout. Makeup can block the pores and trigger acne.
To avoid post-workout acne, you should not touch your face when exercising. Due to the sweat and touching equipment at the gym, your hands may be loaded with germs. Touching your face can transfer these germs from your hands to face.
Also read: Know The Correct Order To Apply To Your Skincare Products From Dermatologist
Take a shower as soon as you complete your workout. It will help you remove the accumulated oil, germs and dirt from your skin.
Do not skip hydration as it can help you save your skin from different skin issues. You lose water from your body in the form of sweat when exercising. Drink enough water to avoid dehydration.
(Dr. Mikki Singh is a Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist in Bangalore. She is also the Head of Centre of Excellence, the Bodycraft Clinic Indiranagar, Bangalore)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.