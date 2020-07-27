ASK OUR EXPERTS

Should You Wear A Mask Inside A Car? Know The Answer From Our Expert

COVID-19: If you are alone in the car then you may choose not wear mask. However, at times wearing a mask while driving may reduce the field of vision. So, make sure to wear the mask correctly.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jul 27, 2020 06:23 IST
2-Min Read
Should You Wear A Mask Inside A Car? Know The Answer From Our Expert

Wear a mask is an important prevention step against COVID-19

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You may not wear a mask if you are alone in the car
  2. Wear a mask if you are sick and there's someone with you in the car
  3. Wear a mask there's someone not residing with you, in the car

To wear or not to wear a mask when you're in a car is a question that may have struck you multiple times. The answer is no if you're travelling alone. Otherwise, it depends on the situation whether or not should wear a mask while driving. Pulmonologist Dr MS Kanwar says that if there's someone outside of your family sitting with you in the car, then you must definitely wear a face mask without a valve. Also, you should wear a mask if the person who you are travelling with is unwell.

Wearing a mask inside the car: Is it important?


"If you are alone in the car then you may choose not wear mask. However, at times wearing a mask while driving may reduce the field of vision. So, make sure to wear the mask correctly. The mask should cover your nose and mouth, without blocking your range of sight,"adds Dr Kanwar who Senior Consultant, Critical Care and Pulmonology, Institutes of Critical Care Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo.

Also read: Sweating Under The Face Mask Can Cause Acne- Our Expert Shares Tips To Prevent This

Other tips to keep in mind for wearing a face mask inside a car

  • If you are unwell and are driving, then do wear a face mask if someone is with you.
  • Wear a mask if there are people who do not reside with you, in the car. Keeping the windows down to facilitate proper circulation of air and avoid using air conditioner.
  • Wear a mask if you are commuting in a cab.
  • Wear a face mask if it comforts you and if you feel anxious about being in public right now.
  • If you have to make multiple stops during your trip outside, wearing a face mask is recommended.
rg1dtqag

Face masks are an important prevention step against COVID-19
Photo Credit: iStock

Wearing a face mask is an important prevention step against COVID-19. It helps in reducing your risk of catching the infection and also curbs the spread of it.

Also read: Coronavirus Prevention: 6 Essential Qualities That Are Important For An Effective Face Mask

Whenever you are outside and are wearing a mask, remember to not touch the mask. The mask needs to be considered to contaminated once you are wearing it outside. In case you touch the outer surface of the mask, make sure you wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after that. If that is not available, then use an alcohol-based sanitiser or hand rub.


Also read: Coronavirus Tips: Why Wearing Face Masks Is Important- Know How To Make A Mask At Home

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

