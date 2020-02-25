Skincare Tips: Ditch These Foods And Drink Than Can Make Your Skin Age Faster
There are several secrets behind glowing and younger-looking skin. Several factors affect your skin in various ways. From your skincare routine to your diet, you should focus on all the factors which can influence your skin health. Your diet can affect a lot more than just your body weight. If you want healthy and glowing skin, you need to consume a healthy diet. To avoid the signs of ageing you can simply make some modifications in your diet. A few common signs of ageing include wrinkles, fine lines, dull skin and many more. Certain foods can speed up the ageing process and make the signs of ageing visible before time. Here are some foods you should exclude from your diet for healthy and younger-looking skin.
Skincare: Foods that can make you age faster
1. Processed foods
Processed foods are loaded with salt or sugar. These are not the healthiest forms of food. If your diet is loaded with highly processed foods, you need some healthy modifications to your diet. Add foods rich in vitamin C or vitamin E to your diet for healthy skin. Fresh fruits and vegetables will also provide you nutrients good for your skin.
2. Carbonated drinks or soda
Whenever you are sip soda, you are consuming a huge amount of sugar. Carbonated drinks are deprived of nutrients and loaded with sugar. Sugar can also make your skin age faster. You can replace soda with healthy options like lemon water t detox drinks which are good for your skin.
3. Alcohol
Alcohol can be harmful to your skin as well. If consumed in excess it can harm various organs inside your body. If you want younger-looking skin, you should avoid as much as possible. If you want to consume alcohol, drink in moderation occasionally.
4. Caffeine
Many cannot start their day without their coffee. Caffeine addiction is quite common among those who are stressed. But both stress and caffeine can make you age faster. You can replace caffeinated drinks with herbal teas.
