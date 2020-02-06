ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare: Save Your Skin From Post-Workout Acne With These Tips

Skincare tips: Post-workout acne can be a result of sweat or other environmental factors. Here are some tips to protect your skin from post-workout acne.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Feb 6, 2020 07:59 IST
Skincare: Save Your Skin From Post-Workout Acne With These Tips

Skincare: Here's how you can avoid post-workout acne

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not go to the gm with make up on to avoid
  2. Do not touch your face while working out
  3. Wear loose and light clothes

Are you a fitness enthusiast? Exercise is good for your overall skin health as it reduces stress. Post-workout you may experience minor skin issues. This can be a result of sweat or other environmental factors. These factors create a favourable surrounding for the bacteria to grow and result in acne. If you already have acne then it can become worse. You need to protect your skin from post-workout acne. Some simple precautions can help you do so. Here are some tips which can help you preserve your skin health post-workout.

Skincare: Here's how you can avoid post-workout acne


1. Keep your hair off your face

If you have long hair you must tie your hair pulled back. While exercising you may experience sweat in your hair which can come in contact with your face. Natural oils or hair care products can be transferred to your skin and result in acne. You must keep your hair back to avoid breakouts.

Do not touch your face while working out to avoid acne
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avoid touching your face

Your hands touch various surfaces that can be loaded with bacteria. You also touch several equipments at the gym which are shared by many. After touching any surface or equipment avoid touching your face. Keep your hands off your face.

3. Remove your makeup before working out

If you are a makeup lover, you must remove your makeup before going to the gym. Makeup with sweat can contribute to acne. Makeup also leads to clogged pores which can lead to acne post-workout. Before going to the gym you must wash your face and remove your makeup.

Skincare: Remove your makeup before going to the gym
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Always take a shower after working out

Taking a bath can help you get rid of the germs and bacteria from your skin. It will also help you get rid of the bad smell. Always take a shower after working out. It will also help you feel fresh.

5. Wear light and loose fabric

You should choose light and loose fabric which does not irritate your skin. It will help your skin breathe and prevent acne.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

