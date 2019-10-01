ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Can Deodorants Cause Breast Cancer? Dermatologist Tells The Truth

Skincare Tips: Can Deodorants Cause Breast Cancer? Dermatologist Tells The Truth

Are deodorants safe? If this question has boggled you multiple times, then you have landed at the right place. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia reveals the truth about deodorants and if they really increase risk of breast cancer or not.
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: Oct 1, 2019 10:28 IST
3-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Can Deodorants Cause Breast Cancer? Dermatologist Tells The Truth

Deodorants are fairly safe for use, says dermatologist Kiran Lohia

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. There have been apprehensions about deodorants being cancerous
  2. Presence of parabens and aluminium in deodorants is responsible for this
  3. However, it has not been scientifically proven that deos are cancerous

Deodorants are nothing short of a necessity, especially someone who sweats a lot. However, many people fear the use of deodorants as they contain parabens-which according to studies can cause breast cancer. Parabens are used in numerous food and personal care products. They are said to have a chemical structure that is similar to oestrogen - this means that they can mimic effects of oestrogen hormone in the body. While there has been no evidence confirming that parabens in deodorants can cause breast cancer, there are still a lot of apprehensions about deodorants. Clarifying those apprehensions and giving a 4-1-1 about deodorants is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia. Keep reading to know what she has to say about the safety of deodorants.

Deodorants: do they really put you at risk of breast cancer?


RELATED STORIES

Skincare Tips: Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin Type- Here's How

Tips for skincare: Your daily skincare routine must include sunscreen lotion. They are important to protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays of the sun. Here's how you can choose the best sunscreen for your skin type.

Don't Miss Out On These 7 Skincare Hacks This Summer

From hydrating yourself properly to avoiding makeup, a few simple hacks can prevent a lot of your skin-related problems this summer. Read all of them here.

She begins her IGTV video by saying that there are many people who approach her asking if deodorants really do cause breast cancer. "Aluminium containing compounds in deodorants may theoretically increase breast cancer. This is because theoretically, they may increase oestrogen activity in your breast cells. So, people worry that if the deodorants that they use contain aluminium, it is likely to be absorbed in their breast tissue and maybe, cause breast cancer," Dr Kiran explains in the video.

Also read: 5 Home Remedies To Deal With Excessive Sweating

However, this is not entirely true. In multiple studies, aluminium deodorants have not been shown to cause or increase risk of breast cancer. But, this aluminium can be absorbed in breast tissue in case you apply it right after shaving. Aluminium may be increasingly absorbed if you use deodorants immediately after shaving. Having said that, "the actual absorption of aluminium is somewhere around 0.012%. So, the absorption of aluminium is pretty low and your skin is a good barrier," clarifies Dr Kiran.

s4j1t2t

Using deodorant after shaving may increase aluminium absorption
Photo Credit: iStock

Apart from aluminium, parabens in deodorants are feared to be equally carcinogenic. Parabens are present in food and in numerous skincare products. "Parabens can cause oestrogen stimulation, which theoretically may cause breast cancer," says Dr Kiran while adding that it is quite difficult to let go off parabens entirely.

The link between parabens and breast cancer has also not been scientifically proven. Also, there are deodorants with aluminium without parabens available in the market today.

Also read: Hyperhidrosis: Top Treatments For Excessive Sweat You Must Know

How to avoid using deodorants?

Well, there are a variety of natural anti-perspirants that you can use in place of deodorants. These products contain specific ingredients that are designed to soak up the sweat - like baking soda, kaolin clay or anti-perspirant powder. "These can help soaking up the sweat, but that is not going to stop you from sweating. They are not going to be as effective as a deodorant but contain natural ingredients that can soak up the sweat," she says while adding some of these natural deodorants may also contain probiotic elements that provide good bacteria to the area where you use them (smelly armpits is because of growth of bad bacteria).

2kbsilj

Deodorants or natural anti-perspirants are important for people who sweat a lot
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Beware! Do Not Buy Skincare Products If They Contain These Ingredients

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Sleep Apnea: Warning Signs and Top Risk Factors You Must Know
Sleep Apnea: Warning Signs and Top Risk Factors You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Air Pollution May Contribute To Mental Health Issues In Kids, Warns Study; 5 Prevention Steps Which Might Help

Vitamin D And Fish Oil Show Promise In Prevention Of Heart Attack: Study

Fat Mass Index Linked To Heart Disease In Diabetics, Says Study; Here Are Some Tips For Diabetics To Control Heart Diseases Risk

'Night Owl' Girls More Likely To Gain Weight Says Study; Other Habits Which Can Lead To Weight Gain

Lack Of Sleep Can Affect Metabolism, Says Study; Know Mistakes That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases