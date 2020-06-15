Skincare Tips: 10 Things To Note Before Your Salon Visit Post Lockdown
Skincare Tips: Can't wait for your long-due salon visit? Here are some things you should note.
Ensure that the salon staffuses fresh disposable capes, towels, bedsheets and robes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wear your mask during your salon visit
- Make sure you pre-book your appointment
- Allow the salon staff members to check your temperature
Now that the lockdown is relatively relaxed, many of you are looking forward to getting that much-required skin service, touch-up or let's just say the comforting sense of self-care which you've been missing since the last couple of months. Lest we forget the relaxing head massage or the hydrating facial which is the need of the hour for most of us. Without a doubt, most of us would be rushing to our favourite salons for these long overdue services. However, we must not forget that the virus is still looming large and that we must take certain precautions during our visit. Also due to the very nature of the business which requires you to be in close proximity with the experts, certain safety measures such as social distancing, constant sanitization and the wearing of masks are mandatory in your salon service.
Besides these, here's a list of 10 top things to keep in mind before your next salon visit after the lockdown:
1. Wear your Mask: Once you step out of your house, make sure that your mask is on all the time. You salon may also provide you with one incase you forget to carry yours.
2. Make sure to pre-book your appointment since most salons will be maintaining 50% occupancy as per government guidelines. This goes to show that salon is following social distancing norms and is ensuring your safety.
Also read: Get Glowing Skin With These DIY Facial Mists
3. Also, if you have any flu-like symptoms or are in a high risk group, wait till these symptoms subside.
4. Careful screening: Allow the salon staff members to check your temperature and fill up the self-declaration form provided.
5. Protective gear during services: You will see your hairdresser and skin expert wearing the PPE kit - face masks, hand gloves, head caps and a visor- during the service. You will also be asked to wear a mask and disposable shoe covers.
6. Single-use kits: Before embarking on any service, ensure the experts are using single-use kits. This is to ensure the elimination of sharing of products between customers, so you can avail your favourite service without any concern.
Also read: Top 3 Essential Oils For Your Skin
7. Sterilisation of tools and equipment after every use: All tools and equipment - scissors, combs, hair and skin analyzers, dryers, tongs, irons -will be sterilized before and after every service.
8. Use of biodegradable disposables: Be mindful that the salon staff uses fresh disposable capes, towels, bedsheets and robes for you during the services and that they are disposed of responsibly after use.
9. New service protocols: Salons will be adopting new ways of performing services - from basics like threading and waxing to even facials. These new protocols will help minimise chances of transmission of any infection.
10. Contactless billing and payments: Salons will be adopting contactless transactions with e-bills and digital payments to avoid handling cash.
11. Contactless home delivery for post care products to ensure you can maintain the results of your service between salon visits while maintaining social distancing.
Also read: Try These Desi Diet Modifications For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair
(Dr. Sneha Prabhudabholkar, National Creative Director - Skin, Lakme Salon)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.