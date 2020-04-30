ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare And Haircare Tips For Lockdown: Try These Desi Diet Modifications For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair

Skincare And Haircare Tips For Lockdown: Try These Desi Diet Modifications For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair

Lockdown skincare and haircare: You must provide nourishment to your hair with hair oil at least once a week. Leave the oil overnight. Doing so can prevent dandruff and make firzzy hair look silky. Read here to know more tips.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 30, 2020 07:23 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare And Haircare Tips For Lockdown: Try These Desi Diet Modifications For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair

Coconut oil has been the age-old remedy for improving hair quality

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Have soaked raisins and kesar on rising
  2. Include coconut in your daily diet for healthy hair
  3. Homeset dahi can have anti-ageing effects on the skin

Lockdown skincare and haircare: A healthy diet and lifestyle can together help you have healthy skin and hair. Staying active all day, regulating your bedtime and wake time and avoiding late nights are a few lifestyle measures you need to take up in order to preserve hair and skin health. Nutritionist Jinal Shah, who works with celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, recently went live on Instagram to share diet tips that can help in improving your hair and skin health. Keep reading to know all about them.


Diet tips for skincare and haircare

For hair

1. Include Ragi/nachni/finger millet in your diet

According to Shah, these grains are rich in iron. They can improve strength of hairm making them shinier. Their nutrition profile can reduce hair fall and hair thinning. You can have them in the form of Dosa, laddoo, kheer or as roti.

Also read: Millets Benefits: Migraine, Bloating, Inflammation And Other Benefits Of Kong- A Lesser-Known Millet

2. Coconut

Coconut oil has been the age-old remedy for improving hair quality. They are rich in medium chain triglycerides, which can nourish hair, prevent premature greying of hair and improve hair growth. The goodness of coconuts can be achieved from nariyal pani, malai, eating dry coconut with jaggery/peanuts/til or alsi chutney, coconut laddoos or coconut chutney.

3. Hair oil with soaked methi seeds

You must provide nourishment to your hair with hair oil at least once a week. Leave the oil overnight. Doing so can prevent dandruff and make firzzy hair look silky. It also helps in nourishing the scalp and strengthens every strand of hair.

l6pe6h58

Apply hair oil and let it stay overnight for hair care. Do this at least once a week
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Haircare Tips: Bid Good Bye To Grey Hair, Hair Fall And Dandruff With This Hair Oil

For skin

1. Have soaked raisins and kesar, preferably on rising

This is a combination of iron and volatile oils. It keeps the skin hydrated, nourished and glowing. It can ease PMS symptoms and prevent acne breakouts.

2. Homeset dahi

Dahi or curd is an excellent source of probiotics. It acts as an anti-aging agent and can help in keeping the skin clear. Curd can also be a good option for people with dry skin. You can have a bowl of dahi every day. Add some sugar it and have homemade mishit doi. Dahi rice, lassi or buttermilk are other interesting ways to include dahi in your diet.

3. Besan dudh

According to Shah, bathing with a mixture of gram flour and milk can help in reducing pigmentation, cellulite and stretch marks.

Also read: All The Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Curd Every Day

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

