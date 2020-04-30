Skincare And Haircare Tips For Lockdown: Try These Desi Diet Modifications For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair
Lockdown skincare and haircare: A healthy diet and lifestyle can together help you have healthy skin and hair. Staying active all day, regulating your bedtime and wake time and avoiding late nights are a few lifestyle measures you need to take up in order to preserve hair and skin health. Nutritionist Jinal Shah, who works with celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, recently went live on Instagram to share diet tips that can help in improving your hair and skin health. Keep reading to know all about them.
Diet tips for skincare and haircare
For hair
1. Include Ragi/nachni/finger millet in your diet
According to Shah, these grains are rich in iron. They can improve strength of hairm making them shinier. Their nutrition profile can reduce hair fall and hair thinning. You can have them in the form of Dosa, laddoo, kheer or as roti.
2. Coconut
Coconut oil has been the age-old remedy for improving hair quality. They are rich in medium chain triglycerides, which can nourish hair, prevent premature greying of hair and improve hair growth. The goodness of coconuts can be achieved from nariyal pani, malai, eating dry coconut with jaggery/peanuts/til or alsi chutney, coconut laddoos or coconut chutney.
3. Hair oil with soaked methi seeds
You must provide nourishment to your hair with hair oil at least once a week. Leave the oil overnight. Doing so can prevent dandruff and make firzzy hair look silky. It also helps in nourishing the scalp and strengthens every strand of hair.
For skin
1. Have soaked raisins and kesar, preferably on rising
This is a combination of iron and volatile oils. It keeps the skin hydrated, nourished and glowing. It can ease PMS symptoms and prevent acne breakouts.
2. Homeset dahi
Dahi or curd is an excellent source of probiotics. It acts as an anti-aging agent and can help in keeping the skin clear. Curd can also be a good option for people with dry skin. You can have a bowl of dahi every day. Add some sugar it and have homemade mishit doi. Dahi rice, lassi or buttermilk are other interesting ways to include dahi in your diet.
3. Besan dudh
According to Shah, bathing with a mixture of gram flour and milk can help in reducing pigmentation, cellulite and stretch marks.
