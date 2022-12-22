Skincare: Seeing Signs Of Skin Ageing? Add These Keratin-Rich Foods To Your Winter Diet
It is inevitable for hair, skin, and nails to deteriorate visibly. However, there are techniques to halt and even stop this decline. One of the most important wrinkle preventers that everyone should be aware of is keratin. The skin, hair, and nails all contain keratin, an incredibly robust protein that helps make skin watertight while preventing harmful substances and infections from entering your body.
Keratin, together with collagen and elastin, gives skin its durability. Keratinocytes, a type of specialised skin cell, produce it. Calluses form when keratin is formed in greater amounts when pressure or rubbing is given to the skin, as occurs, for instance, when the skin around your big toe joint becomes harder from pressing against the inside of your shoe. You might not think much of calluses, but musicians and sportsmen do because they protect their skin from constant rubbing. Look at these keratin-rich foods that will ensure better health for your skin.
Here are keratin-rich foods you should add to your diet:
1. Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are scrumptious, nutritious foods that increase keratin production, which strengthens and conditions hair. Sunflower seeds also include pantothenic acid, selenium, copper, and vitamin E. Sunflower seeds like most seeds are also very versatile and can be added to dishes and drinks.
2. Eggs
Eating eggs is a fantastic natural technique to increase keratin production. In fact, they're a fantastic source of biotin, a nutrient necessary for the production of keratin. Furthermore, the 6 grams of protein found in one large, 50-gram egg helps to increase the formation of keratin. This common food also contains beneficial vitamins A and B12, riboflavin, selenium, and other healthful components.
3. Garlic
N-acetylcysteine, a plant-based antioxidant found in garlic, protects hair cells from damaging sun damage and encourages the growth of healthy hair. L-cysteine, an amino acid that is present in keratin, is produced when it is ingested. Additionally, the vital vitamins C and B6, manganese, and other minerals are found in garlic.
4. Onions
In addition to adding flavour to your favourite foods, onions also increase the production of keratin. N-acetylcysteine, a plant antioxidant that the human body transforms into the amino acid L-cysteine, a component of keratin, is particularly abundant in this allium crop. Additionally, onions contain folate, a vital vitamin for supporting strong hair follicles.
5. Leafy greens
Dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, cabbage, and lettuce are excellent sources of keratin-rich foods. A 1-cup portion of cooked greens contains 15.3 mg of keratin or about 2 tablespoons of pure keratin. These leafy green vegetables are also a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, iron, and other nutrients.
6. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes, a superfood packed with nutrients and flavour, include beta carotene, a kind of provitamin A. It creates keratin and turns into vitamin A in the body after consumption, resulting in healthy hair. They are also a great alternative to potatoes and can be cooked in a variety of ways.
7. Carrots
A root vegetable with significant nutritional value, carrots are related to celery, parsley, and parsnips. Provitamin A is especially abundant in carrots, at 1,070 mcg per cup of diced carrots (128 grams). They also include a lot of vitamin C, which supports the health of your hair, skin, and nails by encouraging the creation of collagen. Furthermore, this vitamin promotes wound healing, reduces inflammation, and offers skin protection.
Carrots also include significant amounts of biotin, vitamin B6, potassium, and vitamin K1.
Add these foods to your winter diet if you often suffer from try and wrinkling skin, especially in winter.
