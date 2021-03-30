Skincare: How To Choose The Right Cleanser According To Your Skin Type? Here's A Complete Guide
Skincare tips: You need to choose the right cleanser as per your skin type. Read here as dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta explains how you can choose a cleanser.
Skincare tips: A cleanser can help you get rid of impurities from the skin
- If you have dry skin use mild cleanser
- You should wash your face twice a day
- Cleansing is important to clean you skin and get rid of impurities
A cleanser is one of the basic ingredients of a skincare routine. It helps you remove impurities from your skin. It is often advised to cleanse your face at least twice a day. You might have discovered that there is a wide variety of cleanser available in the market. You might find these with multiple ingredients and in different forms and consistencies. From foam to gel, there are multiple options to choose from. But you need to select according to your skin type for maximum results. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share a guide that can help you choose the right cleanser as per your skin type.
Skincare: Here's how you can choose the appropriate cleanser
For dry skin-
Choose a cleaner with a non-foaming with a milky texture. It will not leave your skin dry after cleansing. Also, add hydrating ingredients to your skincare routine including shea butter, hyaluronic acids and aloe vera gel. Also, wash your face twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.
For combination skin-
If you have oily T-zone and dry to normal skin, you have a combination skin type. You can use a mild gel cleanser twice a day. Add repairing ingredients to your skincare routine for maximum results such as AHA/BHA, peptides and ceramides.
For oily skin-
If you have clogged and enlarged pores with a greasy texture, you should use a foaming face wash. Use ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and AHA. According to a dermatologist, cleanse your face in the morning and double-cleanse at night.
"The purpose of a cleanser is to remove dirt and particles, so focus on that and leave your serums and oils to do the work of treating your skin," Dr. Geetika adds.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
