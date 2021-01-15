Skincare: Expert Shares 9 Tips For A Glowing Skin That You Can Trust For Life
Be it losing some extra kilos or just following a proper skincare routine, most of us are already planning ahead for the year. In 2021, make a routine for your skin and make sure you follow it. Morning is the best time to start taking care of your skin. It is the time when your skin is fresh from a goodnight's sleep and you should make sure to prepare it up before you begin your day. Everyday our face has to tolerate a lot of dust, sun rays, UV rays, and pollution. It is thus important to have a proper skincare routine in the morning.
Here are some skincare tips that you can trust for life
1. Cleanse with water: Cleansing your face with water is the first and the foremost step for the glowing skin. Our face needs the right amount of water so that all the dryness from the night is removed. Make sure you have already removed makeup from last night. Do not sleep with makeup on. It affects your skin and makes it dry.
2. Use a toner: The next big step is to use a toner. Toning your face is very important. A good toner helps to remove any remaining bits of oil and dirt left behind by a cleanser. It also shrinks the pores. Toners prevent the skin from producing excess oil.
3. Serum: After you are done using a toner, get ready to use a serum. The serum is specifically made to handle all your skin problems. Take a few drops of the serum and warm it up by rubbing it in between your palms. Apply the serum on the skin, starting from the nose, and work your way outwards. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes to absorb into the skin.
4. Always remove your makeup: It is very important to remove the makeup, no matter where you are, before you go to bed, or if you have been wearing it for a very long time. It is important that you give time to your Skin to breathe. Use a good water makeup cleanser, and remove all the layers. After it, use a face wash and then follow it up with a good moisturiser.
5. Moisturise: Skincare routines are incomplete without the use of a moisturiser. Moisturise your skin with a dermatologist-recommended moisturiser as often as you can, based on your skin type.
6. Clean the makeup brushes regularly: This helps to avoid a build-up of makeup residue and bacteria. Use a shampoo and conditioner to clean your brushes, as you do with your hair. Cleaning brushes helps to smooth and even apply makeup every time.
7. Sunscreen: Don't forget to use sunscreen before you head out. Wear a good sunscreen with SPF of 40 or higher and try to avoid the sun as much as possible.
8. Lip moisturiser: Using a lip moisturizer would be a good idea. During the winter season, our lips tend to get really dry, because of which we sometimes develop the habit of licking our lips. This can lead to dermatitis around the mouth. In order to avoid this, even using a basic moisturizer like Vaseline would help.
9. Take multivitamins and antioxidants for healthy skin: Not getting enough sun causes a dip in your vitamin D levels, so adding vitamin C and D to the supplements, in addition to omega fatty acid supplements. Avoid taking sugar and alcohol.
(Dr Ajay Rana is Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at ILAMED)
