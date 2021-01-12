Know The Correct Order To Apply To Your Skincare Products From Dermatologist
Skincare tips: For maximum benefits, you should apply your skincare products in the right sequence. Keep reading as dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta reveals the correct order.
Healthy skincare routine with well balanced diet can help ensure healthy skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Choose your skincare products according to your skin type
- Your diet and lifestyle also affects your skincare routine
- You should start your skincare routine with cleansing
A skincare routine is comprised of multiple products including cleanser, moisturiser, serum, toner, sunscreen and much more. Each product performs specific functions and offers you the benefits accordingly. It is crucial to choose the right skincare products according to your skin type. To reap the maximum benefits it is also crucial to apply these products or ingredient in the correct order. This order may vary according to the time of the day. Recently, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, who is a dermatologist, took to Instagram to reveal the right order to apply skincare products during day and night.
The right order to apply skincare routine
According to Dr. Gutpa in the morning you should follow the following series-
1. Cleanser
2. Toner
3. Vitamin C
4. Eye Cream
5. Serum
6. Moisturiser
7. Sunscreen
For the evening you should follow this routine-
1. Cleanser
2. Toner
3. Mask
4. AHA or BHA
5. Retinol
6. Eye cream
7. Night cream
8. Facial oil
CTM which stands for cleansing, toning and moisturising is the basic skincare routine that many follow for healthy skin. Cleansing helps you get rid of impurities and dirt on your skin. Toning removes the leftover impurities or makeup left after cleansing. After cleaning and moisturising, your skin may need adequate moisture. Apply moisturiser and use a thick one in winters. If you follow an intensive routine, you can follow the above mentioned routine for healthy skin.
"A basic skincare routine will have a cleanser, targeted serum or treatment, moisturiser, and sunscreen in the day and oil at night. Seek help from your dermatologist to understand the needs and concerns of your skin. Remember that less is more and always keep in mind no two skin types are alike, so what works for me may not work for you," Dr. Gupta writes in her post.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmologist at ISAAC LUXE in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
