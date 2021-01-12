ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Know The Correct Order To Apply To Your Skincare Products From Dermatologist

Know The Correct Order To Apply To Your Skincare Products From Dermatologist

Skincare tips: For maximum benefits, you should apply your skincare products in the right sequence. Keep reading as dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta reveals the correct order.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 12, 2021 08:34 IST
4-Min Read
Know The Correct Order To Apply To Your Skincare Products From Dermatologist

Healthy skincare routine with well balanced diet can help ensure healthy skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Choose your skincare products according to your skin type
  2. Your diet and lifestyle also affects your skincare routine
  3. You should start your skincare routine with cleansing

A skincare routine is comprised of multiple products including cleanser, moisturiser, serum, toner, sunscreen and much more. Each product performs specific functions and offers you the benefits accordingly. It is crucial to choose the right skincare products according to your skin type. To reap the maximum benefits it is also crucial to apply these products or ingredient in the correct order. This order may vary according to the time of the day. Recently, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, who is a dermatologist, took to Instagram to reveal the right order to apply skincare products during day and night.

The right order to apply skincare routine


RELATED STORIES
related

Expert Reveals Common Skin Problems In Newborn Babies And How To Take Care Of Them

Babies have very dry peeling skin in the initial period after birth. Because the infant grows in a fluid environment for several months, after birth, the skin cells start to regenerate, which results in the peeling of the old skin cells.

related

Skin Care: Follow These Expert Tips To Prevent Dry Hands In Winters

Skincare: During the winter season you are likely to experience dry skin. Here are some tips straight from dermatologist that can help you say goodbye to dry hands in winters.

According to Dr. Gutpa in the morning you should follow the following series-

Newsbeep

1. Cleanser

2. Toner

3. Vitamin C

4. Eye Cream

5. Serum

6. Moisturiser

7. Sunscreen

Also read: Skincare: Expert Shares 5 Tips To Soothe Dry And Itchy Skin In Winters

09vb1cao

Skincare tips: You should apply sunscreen throughout the year
Photo Credit: iStock

For the evening you should follow this routine-

1. Cleanser

2. Toner

3. Mask

4. AHA or BHA

5. Retinol

6. Eye cream

7. Night cream

8. Facial oil

CTM which stands for cleansing, toning and moisturising is the basic skincare routine that many follow for healthy skin. Cleansing helps you get rid of impurities and dirt on your skin. Toning removes the leftover impurities or makeup left after cleansing. After cleaning and moisturising, your skin may need adequate moisture. Apply moisturiser and use a thick one in winters. If you follow an intensive routine, you can follow the above mentioned routine for healthy skin.

Also read: All About Taking Care Of Winter Skin

"A basic skincare routine will have a cleanser, targeted serum or treatment, moisturiser, and sunscreen in the day and oil at night. Seek help from your dermatologist to understand the needs and concerns of your skin. Remember that less is more and always keep in mind no two skin types are alike, so what works for me may not work for you," Dr. Gupta writes in her post.

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmologist at ISAAC LUXE in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases