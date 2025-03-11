Home »  Skin »  Skincare Diet: Here's How Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Can Boost Your Skin Health

Skincare Tips: Here we share some ways in which lauki can boost your skin health.
Lauki is a powerhouse of skin-nourishing nutrients that can improve skin texture

Lauki, also known as bottle gourd, is a nutritious vegetable widely used in Indian cuisine and traditional Ayurvedic remedies. It has a high water content (about 92%), making it hydrating and light on digestion. Rich in essential nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, iron, and antioxidants, lauki helps promote overall health, including skin wellness. Since skin health largely depends on hydration, detoxification, and essential nutrients, lauki can be highly beneficial in maintaining clear, glowing skin. Its anti-inflammatory, cooling, and nourishing properties help reduce skin issues such as acne, dryness, and dullness. Read on as we share some ways in which lauki can boost your skin health.

Various ways lauki boosts your skin health



1. Deeply hydrates the skin



Lauki is composed mainly of water, which helps maintain skin hydration from within. Staying well-hydrated is crucial for preventing dry, flaky skin and maintaining a soft, supple texture.

2. Promotes natural glow

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, lauki helps combat oxidative stress that can make the skin look dull and tired. It enhances collagen production, which improves skin elasticity and provides a natural, youthful glow.

3. Fights acne and blemishes

Lauki has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help in reducing acne, pimples, and skin infections. The zinc content in lauki controls excess oil production, preventing clogged pores and breakouts.

4. Detoxifies the skin

Lauki acts as a natural detoxifier, flushing out toxins from the body, which helps clear skin impurities. When the body is free of toxins, the skin appears healthier and less prone to breakouts and inflammation. Drinking lauki juice on an empty stomach can enhance detoxification and improve skin clarity.

5. Reduces skin inflammation

Due to its cooling nature, lauki can help reduce redness, puffiness, and skin irritation caused by heat, allergies, or environmental pollutants. Applying lauki pulp as a face mask can calm inflamed skin and provide relief from sunburn.

6. Delays premature ageing

Lauki contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and flavonoids that fight free radical damage, a major cause of premature ageing. Regular intake of lauki helps in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, making the skin look youthful and firm.

7. Evens out skin tone

Dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone can be improved with the regular use of lauki. It contains enzymes and nutrients that promote skin repair and regeneration. Applying lauki juice with turmeric or lemon can help lighten dark patches and brighten skin complexion.

8. Heals and soothes sun damage

Prolonged sun exposure can cause tanning, sunburn, and skin damage. Lauki has a cooling effect that soothes the skin and aids in healing sunburn. Mixing lauki juice with aloe vera and applying it to affected areas can provide relief and repair damaged skin.

9. Prevents under-eye dark circles

The hydrating and soothing properties of lauki make it effective in reducing puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Chilled lauki slices or cotton pads soaked in lauki juice can be placed on the eyes to refresh and rejuvenate tired under-eye skin.

Lauki is a powerhouse of skin-nourishing nutrients that can improve skin texture, hydration, and overall health. Whether consumed as a juice, added to meals, or applied topically, this simple vegetable can work wonders for achieving naturally glowing, youthful skin.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

