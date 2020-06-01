Bottle Gourd Juice: Drinking Lauki Ka Juice Can Provide You These Amazing Benefits Other Than Weight Loss
Bottle gourd juice is loaded with multiple health benefits including weight loss. This juice can be prepared at home in just few minutes. Here are some amazing benefits of this juice you need to know.
Drinking lauki ka juice can help in weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bottle gourd juice can offer multiple health benefits
- This juice is popularly consumed for weight loss
- You can consume this juice in the morning
Bottle gourd juice or lauki ka juice is one of the healthiest drinks that can offer you plenty of benefits. Bottle gourd is a vegetable loaded with health benefits. It is often cooked as a curry. It is also used to make sweet dishes. One of the healthiest ways to consume bottle gourd is by juicing it. Lauki ka juice is quite a famous weight loss drink but the benefits of this drink are not limited to just weight loss. In this article, you will know other amazing health benefits of drinking this juice.
Health benefits of drinking bottle gourd juice
1. Helps improve digestion
This juice is loaded with fibre. Foods and drinks high in fibre can keep your digestion in good shape. Drinking this juice can help you keep constipation at bay.
2. Keeps you hydrated
In summers you need to consume more liquids to stay hydrated. Bottle gourd juice is a great hydrating drink. It will keep you fresh and help beat dehydration. It is a perfect detoxifying drink as well that can help you get rid of toxins. You can also receive a healthy skin with it.
Also read: Not Just Weight Loss Lauki Ka Juice Can Help You Fight Diabetes As Well; Here's How
3. A healthy post-workout drink
Lauki ka juice can be consumed post-workout. This drink contains a small amount of natural sugar and multiple nutrients. These can help in recovery after working out.
4. Promotes heart health
This juice is also good for your heart health. It can help in controlling hypertension resulting in better health.
Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet
How to prepare bottle gourd juice?
Bottle gourd is easily available during the summer season. You prepare this juice at home with a few simple steps. Take a medium-sized lauki and cut it into pieces. Grind it with mint leaves and amla (mint leaves and amla are optional). Once done strain the mixture and add lemon juice and salt to enhance the taste. It is suggested to drink this juice in the morning.
Also read: Add These Vegetable Juices To Your Diet To Fight Hypertension Effectively
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.