Skin Care Tips: Protect Your Skin With These Tips During This Weather Change
Skin Care: With a change in weather you need to take care of your skin. Some tips can help you protect your skin from such external factors. Here are some tips which you can follow to keep your skin glowing during this weather change.
Skin Care Tips: With change in weather you need to make modifications in your skin care routine
HIGHLIGHTS
- Skin Care Routine: Keep your skin hydrated throughout the weather change
- Eat a nutritious diet to keep your skin nourished
- Skin Care Tips: Make sunscreen a compulsory part of your routine
Your skin care routine requires modifications with time. With a change in weather, you need to make necessary changes in your skin care routine to keep the glow intact. With a change in weather, there are various factors which can affect your skin. Some experience dry skin whereas others may have to deal with oily skin. With the onset of the winter season, most people generally experience dry skin. To keep your skin glowing you need to ensure the right hydration. Do not let the change in weather take a toll on your skin, here are some ways to keep your glow intact during this change in season.
Skin Care: Save your skin during this weather change
1. Keep your skin hydrated
Since most people experience dry skin with weather change you need to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised. Apply moisturiser whenever needed. You may feel the need to apply moisturiser again and again. You must also drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated. Adequate water consumption is the right way to keep your skin hydrated. If you experience any oil or moisture during the day, then avoid applying moisturiser that time.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
2. Add oil to your skin care routine
Due to low humidity your skin may become dry and dull. You can enhance your cream and add oils to your skin care routine. Take oil that goes well with your skin. You can also add essential oils to your skin care routine for more benefits. Apply essential oils after mixing it with carrier oil.
3. Do not forget sunscreen
With a little drop in temperature, most people skip sunscreen. This way you can harm your skin. Do not skip sunscreen during the change in season even not during winters as well. Make sunscreen a compulsory part of your skin care routine.
Also read: Do Not Let Air Pollution And Festive Fervour Take A Toll On Your Skin And Hair- Follow These Tips For Skincare And Haircare
4. Make changes in your diet
You need to make the necessary changes in your diet as well. Add nutritious foods to your diet rich in antioxidants which can protect your skin from any kind of external damage. A nutritious diet will keep your skin nourished and give you a natural glow. Add fresh fruits to your diet to give your skin the required nutrients.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Simple Steps
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.