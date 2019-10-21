Do Not Let Air Pollution And Festive Fervour Take A Toll On Your Skin And Hair- Follow These Tips For Skincare And Haircare
Skin and hair tips: This festive season, follow these tips and tricks to prevent skin and hair damage caused by change in diet and even alcohol consumption. Keep yourself hydrated and practice intermittent fasting to naturally cleanse and detoxify yourself at the same time.
Tips for skincare and hair care: Shampoo only once or twice a week to prevent excessively dry hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not forget to wear a sunscreen
- Potent antioxidants like ferulic acid can enhance your skincare routine
- Condition your hair both before and after shampooing your hair
Skin and hair care tips: The joyous festive season is filled with celebrations and get-togethers. But unfortunately, a rise in levels of air pollution and change in weather tend to take a toll on your skin and hair health. Your eating patterns also change as it becomes inevitable to indulge in some sweets, deep-fried foods and even alcohol. With a few tips and tricks, you can prevent skin and hair damage during the festive season and change of weather. Addressing this is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. Keep reading to know what she suggests to prevent skin and hair damage this festive season.
Skincare and haircare tips for festive season and change of weather
1. Dr Kiran suggests that using face scrub a few times in a week can help in removing dust particles that are likely to settle on your face because of a rise in air pollution.
2. You can also use a Vitamin C serum, which will act as a natural antioxidant for your skin. It can prevent oxidative damage on skin caused by air pollution.
3. Do not forget to wear a sunscreen. Even if you are stepping outdoors at night, do not forget to wear your sunscreen with a high sun protection formula (SPF). Sunscreen protects your body from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun and also prevent sunburn and suntan. According to Dr Kiran, you must apply 2 tbsp of sunscreen on your skin and arms. The skin might feel oily in the beginning. Sunscreen takes a little while to absorb in your skin.
4. Adding potent antioxidants like ferulic acid to your skincare routine can be helpful.
5. Oral antioxidants like Vitamin C supplements can also be taken for improving skin and hair health this time of the year. Herbal supplements can be used as well. Make sure you consult your dermatologist before using them.
Skincare and haircare tips to deal with change in weather
Your skin is likely to feel dry with the dip in weather. Thus, this is the right time to introduce a certain changes in your skincare and haircare routine.
- Your hair may get drier. Shampoo only once or twice a week. Condition your hair both before and after shampooing your hair.
- This is the right time to opt for heavier moisturiser for your skin. Cream-based moisturisers can help in keeping dry skin away this season.
- Avoid using foam-based cleansers as they might make your skin drier. Avoid cleansing too much. Wash your face with plain water if need be. Use a moisturising mask to prevent dry skin this time of the year.
Diet tips for festive season
Taking a little care of your diet can take you a long way in terms of preventing hair and skin damage during the festive season.
1. Dr Kiran Lohia suggests doing intermittent fasting as a great way to detoxify your body.
2. Practice portion control but do not restrict yourself from the joys of sweets and other comfort foods that are innate to the festive fervour.
3. Keep yourself hydrated and drink as much water as possible. Lemon water definitely comes with an added advantage.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
