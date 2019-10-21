ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Do Not Let Air Pollution And Festive Fervour Take A Toll On Your Skin And Hair- Follow These Tips For Skincare And Haircare

Do Not Let Air Pollution And Festive Fervour Take A Toll On Your Skin And Hair- Follow These Tips For Skincare And Haircare

Skin and hair tips: This festive season, follow these tips and tricks to prevent skin and hair damage caused by change in diet and even alcohol consumption. Keep yourself hydrated and practice intermittent fasting to naturally cleanse and detoxify yourself at the same time.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Oct 21, 2019 06:10 IST
3-Min Read
Do Not Let Air Pollution And Festive Fervour Take A Toll On Your Skin And Hair- Follow These Tips For Skincare And Haircare

Tips for skincare and hair care: Shampoo only once or twice a week to prevent excessively dry hair

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not forget to wear a sunscreen
  2. Potent antioxidants like ferulic acid can enhance your skincare routine
  3. Condition your hair both before and after shampooing your hair

Skin and hair care tips: The joyous festive season is filled with celebrations and get-togethers. But unfortunately, a rise in levels of air pollution and change in weather tend to take a toll on your skin and hair health. Your eating patterns also change as it becomes inevitable to indulge in some sweets, deep-fried foods and even alcohol. With a few tips and tricks, you can prevent skin and hair damage during the festive season and change of weather. Addressing this is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. Keep reading to know what she suggests to prevent skin and hair damage this festive season.

Skincare and haircare tips for festive season and change of weather


RELATED STORIES

This Is What You Must Avoid To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes Weight Gain During Festivals

Weight loss tips: Indulge in sweets and other festive delicacies during the festive season without worrying about spike in blood sugar levels and extra weight gain with these tips from expert. You simply cannot miss these!

Air Pollution May Contribute To Mental Health Issues In Kids, Warns Study; 5 Prevention Steps Which Might Help

Air pollution is bad for one's health especially lungs. A recent study says that exposure to polluted air can affect the mental health of children. Here is how and prevention tips to protect kids from air pollution.

1. Dr Kiran suggests that using face scrub a few times in a week can help in removing dust particles that are likely to settle on your face because of a rise in air pollution.

a1pck7jo

Scrub your face a few times a week to prevent dust particles from settling in your pores
Photo Credit: iStock

2. You can also use a Vitamin C serum, which will act as a natural antioxidant for your skin. It can prevent oxidative damage on skin caused by air pollution.

3. Do not forget to wear a sunscreen. Even if you are stepping outdoors at night, do not forget to wear your sunscreen with a high sun protection formula (SPF). Sunscreen protects your body from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun and also prevent sunburn and suntan. According to Dr Kiran, you must apply 2 tbsp of sunscreen on your skin and arms. The skin might feel oily in the beginning. Sunscreen takes a little while to absorb in your skin.

4. Adding potent antioxidants like ferulic acid to your skincare routine can be helpful.

5. Oral antioxidants like Vitamin C supplements can also be taken for improving skin and hair health this time of the year. Herbal supplements can be used as well. Make sure you consult your dermatologist before using them.

Also read: This Is What You Must Avoid To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes Weight Gain During Festivals

Skincare and haircare tips to deal with change in weather

Your skin is likely to feel dry with the dip in weather. Thus, this is the right time to introduce a certain changes in your skincare and haircare routine.

  • Your hair may get drier. Shampoo only once or twice a week. Condition your hair both before and after shampooing your hair.
  • This is the right time to opt for heavier moisturiser for your skin. Cream-based moisturisers can help in keeping dry skin away this season.
  • Avoid using foam-based cleansers as they might make your skin drier. Avoid cleansing too much. Wash your face with plain water if need be. Use a moisturising mask to prevent dry skin this time of the year.
p8a7t9lg

Avoid using foam-based cleansers to prevent dry skin this time of the year
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Simple Steps

Diet tips for festive season

Taking a little care of your diet can take you a long way in terms of preventing hair and skin damage during the festive season.

1. Dr Kiran Lohia suggests doing intermittent fasting as a great way to detoxify your body.

2. Practice portion control but do not restrict yourself from the joys of sweets and other comfort foods that are innate to the festive fervour.

3. Keep yourself hydrated and drink as much water as possible. Lemon water definitely comes with an added advantage.

qpn158p8

Drink sufficient water and keep yourself well-hydrated
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Do This Breathing Exercise Every Day To Beat Air Pollution

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion
Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Quit Smoking! Even Light Smoking Can Damage Lungs, Says Study; Some Practical Ways To Quit Smoking

Poor Dietary Habits, Increased Stress And Harsh Skincare Routines Linked With Acne, Says Study

Diabetes Risk In Children On A Rise, Finds Nutrition Survey; Symptoms Of Diabetes In Children

Less Than 6 Hours Of Sleep Could Be Deadly For Some, Says Study; Ways To Ensure A Good Night's Sleep

Smartphone Dependency Puts Youngsters At A Higher Risk Of Depression, Warns Study; Tips To Reduce Smartphone Addiction

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases