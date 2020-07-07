Skin Care Tips: 5 Easy Remedies To Get Rid Of Blackheads And Whiteheads
Skin care tips: Blackheads and whiteheads are often a byproduct of acne or clogged pores. Here are some effective remedies that can help you get rid of them.
Wash your face twice a day to prevent clogged pores, blackheads and whiteheads
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular exfoliation can prevent blackheads and whiteheads
- You can also try pore-clearing masks for instant relief
- Avoid picking and squeezing blackheads and whiteheads at home
Blackheads and whiteheads can result in an uneven skin tone. They are often a byproduct of acne. How you treat blackheads should be different from how you treat pimples. All in all, there are a few basic steps that you must follow. Not using products that are too foamy and not using any new product that you come across are a given if you want a clear skin. Cleansing, moisturising and exfoliating on a regular basis are further required to prevent sudden breakouts and have a clear, naturally glowing skin.
Skin care tips for a clear skin
If you have blackheads or an uneven skin tone, or skin which doesn't look and feel clean, then here are some tips that can be of help to you.
1. Wash your face twice daily: Washing your face at least two times every day helps in removing excess sebum, makeup, dirt and various debris from your face, making it look clear and glowing. Use gentle and non-foamy cleansers. You can also wash your face with plain water too.
2. Exfoliate: Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. Blackheads and whiteheads occur because of pores clogged with excess sebum and dead cells. Exfoliate skin with a gentle homemade scrub or ones with salicylic, glycolic or lactic acid.
3. Avoid picking and squeezing: Picking and squeezing blackheads and whiteheads at home can either make them worse or lead to inflammation and even injury. Get them picked or squeezed from professionals alone.
4. Consider retinols: Check with your dermatologist to know which retinols can suit your skin type. Retinols can prevent accumulation of dead skin cells in pores.
5. Pore-clearing masks: A pore-clearing face mask could be an instant remedy for blackheads and whiteheads. Choose the one which is gentle on your skin and does not cause irritation. The ones with activated charcoal and clay can be effective in removing blackheads and whiteheads.
Try these remedies and let us know how they worked for you!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
