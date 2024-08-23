Here's Your Guide To Nutritionist-Approved Moong Sprouts Dahi Bhalla Recipe
Try dahi bhalla the healthy way!
This healthy dahi bhalla recipe will help curb your cravings and boost your health
Over the past few years, we have come to the realisation that prioritising our health should be our top concern. We need to do more than just work out to maintain physical fitness and keep a check on our diet. Thankfully, following a tasty and nutritious diet is simpler than ever these days due to the efforts of numerous chefs and food enthusiasts online. Among the many social media food influencers who have provided us with a ton of homemade, healthful recipes is nutritionist Pooja Malhotra. Her latest Instagram post features a colourful and healthy evening snack. The nutritionist gives a healthy twist to your regular dahi bhalla with moong dal and sprouts. Here is full the recipe.
1. Take two cups of sprouts in a blender jar, add a small amount of water, and coarsely blend the mixture.
2. Remove it into a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of curd and suji. Stir it thoroughly.
3. Add 1 tsp of fruit salt (ENO) and 1 tsp of salt to the batter and mix.
4. Now, grease your steamer basket or idli moulds. After filling them with your prepared mixture steam for 12 to 14 minutes.
5. Take two cups of curd and add a pinch of stevia and salt.
6. After the bhallas are cooked, let them cool a little before removing the moulds.
7. Arrange them in a serving bowl and add a good amount of curd.
8. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, tamarind chutney, jeera powder, and chilli powder. Chill before serving and then enjoy.
Look at her post:
In a previous post, Pooja Malhotra answered some questions related to weight loss. She said that we should pay attention to the signs that our bodies send us. After a meal, one of the cues it sends us is the feeling of fullness. However, how can these signals that our bodies convey to our brains be identified? According to Pooja, spotting these indications is "fairly simple." Putting electronics, especially the phone, away is the first and most crucial step in any weight loss program.
She added, “Also when you sit down to eat, make that connection between your gut and your brain. Eat mindfully and chew slowly, so that you give your body the time to process what's happening and give you that fullness signal.
Look at her post:
Follow these tips to lose weight in a healthy way.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.