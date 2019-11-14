ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution By Following These 7 Tips Recommended By Dermatologist

Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution By Following These 7 Tips Recommended By Dermatologist

Skin care: Air pollution can affect your skin by causing more blackheads, white heads, acne, redness, rashes and blemishes. Here's what dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia suggests to protect your skin from polluted air filled with harmful toxins.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:46 IST
2-Min Read
Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution By Following These 7 Tips Recommended By Dermatologist

Skin care: Increase Vitamin C intake to boost immunity and protect skin from harmful toxins in air

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Supplements of Vitamin C and Vitamin E can be helpful
  2. Vitamin C supplements can also be mixed with glutathione infusions
  3. Get elixir facials to get rid of blackheads and white heads

Air pollution and skin care: Air pollution can cause damage to your skin. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia feels that toxins in the air can infiltrate your pores, cause more blackheads, white heads, acne, allergic reactions, rashes, increased pigmentation and even premature ageing of skin. Respiratory issues like coughing, sneezing, throat pain, throat irritation, cold, lung infections, and difficulty in breathing other symptoms that air pollution has affected your health. In her Instagram video, Dr Kiran talks about some effective tips that can reduce air pollution effects on your skin.

Also read: Bid Good Bye To Dull Skin With These Face Masks You Can Make At Home

Skin care: Tips to protect your skin from air pollution


RELATED STORIES

Delhi Pollution: Here's What You Can Do Individually To Reduce Air Pollution And Its Health Risks

Delhi pollution: Air quality in Delhi continues to be severe. Doing something to curb air pollution is the need of the hour. Read here to know what you all can do individually to reduce pollution and prevent health risks associated with it.

Bid Good Bye To Dull Skin With These Face Masks You Can Make At Home

Skincare tips: Revive the natural glow of your skin with these face masks you can make at home. They are made with banana, cucumber, tomatoes and other foods that can work wonders for giving you a glowing skin.

First of all, try to stay indoors as much as possible. Keep your surroundings clean and install air purifiers and air filters at home if possible. Plants like bamboo plant and money plant can give a boost to oxygen in the air.

1. Supplements of Vitamin C, Vitamin E can be helpful.

2. Include anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, giloy, amla and ashwagandha in your diet to provide extra protection to your skin.

qvosph78

Anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric can protect your skin for air pollution
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skin Care: Add These Superfoods To Your Diet For Glowing Skin

3. "High doses of Vitamin C supplements or increasing intake of Vitamin C-rich foods can improve your immunity," says Dr Kiran. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, lychees, plums, kiwis and cherries, bell peppers, broccoli, spinach, kale, cabbage and other leafy greens are all examples of foods rich in Vitamin C. Eating more of these foods will bring improvement in functioning of your lungs and reduce respiratory issues caused by air pollution.

4. Vitamin C supplements can also be mixed with glutathione infusions as the latter helps in increasing the amount of antioxidants in your system.

5. Elixir facials can be helpful if you feel that air pollution has worsened your skin quality. They can help in cleansing your skin by removing blackheads and white heads.

6. Wear as much sunscreen as possible to protect your skin from ultraviolet rays of the sun.

7. Drink lots of water and keep yourself well-hydrated at all times.

ih04esro

Drink sufficient water and keep yourself and your skin well-hydrated
Photo Credit: iStock

(Note: Do not take any supplements over-the-counter without consulting a dermatologist. Discuss your skin condition at length with a qualified expert and only then go for supplement.)

Also read: Working Women, Here Is The Perfect Skin Care Routine For You

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

World Pneumonia Day 2019: 4 Quick And Effective Home Remedies To Get Relief From Pneumonia Symptoms
World Pneumonia Day 2019: 4 Quick And Effective Home Remedies To Get Relief From Pneumonia Symptoms

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Teenage Anxiety Leads To Harmful Drinking; Know Some Healthy Ways To Deal With Anxiety

Less Sleep May Negatively Affect Women's Bone Health

Smoking Cigarettes May Increase Depression Risk: Study; Quit Smoking Today, Here Are Some Tips Which Might Help

Lower Physical Activity Leads To Higher Death Rates, Says Study; Here Are Some Clever Ways To Move More Throughout The Day

Ditch Soft Drinks As It Is Linked To Obesity And Tooth Wear, Says Study; Here Are Some Healthy Alternates You Must Try

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases