Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution By Following These 7 Tips Recommended By Dermatologist
Skin care: Air pollution can affect your skin by causing more blackheads, white heads, acne, redness, rashes and blemishes. Here's what dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia suggests to protect your skin from polluted air filled with harmful toxins.
Skin care: Increase Vitamin C intake to boost immunity and protect skin from harmful toxins in air
Air pollution and skin care: Air pollution can cause damage to your skin. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia feels that toxins in the air can infiltrate your pores, cause more blackheads, white heads, acne, allergic reactions, rashes, increased pigmentation and even premature ageing of skin. Respiratory issues like coughing, sneezing, throat pain, throat irritation, cold, lung infections, and difficulty in breathing other symptoms that air pollution has affected your health. In her Instagram video, Dr Kiran talks about some effective tips that can reduce air pollution effects on your skin.
Skin care: Tips to protect your skin from air pollution
First of all, try to stay indoors as much as possible. Keep your surroundings clean and install air purifiers and air filters at home if possible. Plants like bamboo plant and money plant can give a boost to oxygen in the air.
1. Supplements of Vitamin C, Vitamin E can be helpful.
2. Include anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, giloy, amla and ashwagandha in your diet to provide extra protection to your skin.
3. "High doses of Vitamin C supplements or increasing intake of Vitamin C-rich foods can improve your immunity," says Dr Kiran. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, lychees, plums, kiwis and cherries, bell peppers, broccoli, spinach, kale, cabbage and other leafy greens are all examples of foods rich in Vitamin C. Eating more of these foods will bring improvement in functioning of your lungs and reduce respiratory issues caused by air pollution.
4. Vitamin C supplements can also be mixed with glutathione infusions as the latter helps in increasing the amount of antioxidants in your system.
5. Elixir facials can be helpful if you feel that air pollution has worsened your skin quality. They can help in cleansing your skin by removing blackheads and white heads.
6. Wear as much sunscreen as possible to protect your skin from ultraviolet rays of the sun.
7. Drink lots of water and keep yourself well-hydrated at all times.
(Note: Do not take any supplements over-the-counter without consulting a dermatologist. Discuss your skin condition at length with a qualified expert and only then go for supplement.)
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
