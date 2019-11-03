Skin Care Tips: Working Women, Here Is The Perfect Skin Care Routine For You
Skincare routine: Too busy to take care of your skin? There can be many hurdles that a working woman has to face. Taking care of skin might be a difficult task for a woman due to lack of time. Here is the best skincare routine that a working woman can follow for a healthy and glowing skin.
Skin Care Tips: Always remove your makeup before going to bed
HIGHLIGHTS
- You must follow a proper skincare to avoid skin problems
- Do not compromise with your skin care routine due to a busy schedule
- Make sure that you clean your face twice a day
Each day marks a new challenge for working and busy women. The stress and work pressure that you might go through not only affect your lifestyle but also affects your health and skin in various ways. Not taking proper care of your skin due to lack of time can harm your skin. Also, the polluted environment and other external factors may affect your skin even more. No matter how busy you are with your professional commitments, it's always better to find a simple skincare routine that should be followed rigorously. Here are some important skincare rules that should be followed by every working woman.
Skincare Tips: A complete skincare routine for working women
1. Wash your face 2 times a day
It is advisable to wash your face with lukewarm water, as it helps to get rid of the dirt and impurities on the skin. Working professionals especially women should wash their face two times a day as this activity helps to keep your skin clear and glowing.
2. Exfoliate Your Skin
For people who are always out due to professional commitments or have long driving hours, exfoliating the skin every other day is very critical. Exposure to polluted air and other external factors may lead to the accumulation of dirt and dead skin cells on the face. Always remember to exfoliate your skin with a scrub so that all the dirt impurities are removed and you have a healthy and glowing skin.
3. Moisturize
Selecting a right moisturizer is an important measure towards maintaining healthy, supple and hydrated skin. It is advisable to apply a moisturizer both in the morning as well as at night so that it keeps your face and skin healthy and does not leave your skin parched or dry. Regular application of a moisturizer based on your skin type can help you to keep your skin hydrated, supple and smooth. Before applying your foundation or a sunscreen to the office, it's very important and mandatory to moisturize your face first.
4. Cleanser
Working women should always use a cleanser before going to bed and treat this as a night ritual. Experts state that it is pivotal to get rid of the makeup on the face before sleeping. Overnight with makeup on can make your skin look tired, dull and dried. Once you have removed your makeup completely, it is vital to use a good mild cleanser to close the open pores on the face.
5. Night Cream
Night creams play an important role in your daily skincare routine. It is highly recommended for working women. One of the main advantages of a night cream is that it helps to repair your skin cells, thus giving you a healthy and glowing skin in the morning. It is essential to apply a night cream, so that the damaged skin cells can be repaired overnight.
(Dr. Shruti Gondi is a Hyderabad based Dermatologist and founder is Science of Skin)
