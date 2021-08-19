ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

Skincare tips: Extra oil production or oily skin is a common monsoon-related skin issue. Here's a simple remedy that can help you deep cleanse your face and remove extra oil.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 19, 2021 03:21 IST
4-Min Read
Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

Skincare tips: Oily skin and unclogged pores can lead to acne

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Accumulation of dirt on skin can lead to unclogged pored
  2. Increased humidity during monsoon can lead to several skin issues
  3. You should not wash your face more than 2 times a day

During the rainy season, extra oil production on the face is a common problem faced by many. A steep rise in humidity and moisture during monsoon can invite skin issues like acne. People with oily skin often find it hard to manage the extra sebum production which usually increases during summer and monsoon. If you are experiencing these skin issues this monsoon, we have a solution straight from an expert. A deep cleanse can help you get rid of extra oil, accumulated dirt and other clogged pores. Dr Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist shared a simple remedy on her Instagram page that can help you deep cleanse your skin and remove oil and dirt.

Effective home remedy oily skin

Here are the steps to prepare this DIY deep cleanse pack-


RELATED STORIES
related

This Morning And Bedtime Skincare Routine Can Get You The Perfect Skin. Take A Look

Skincare tips: Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala share tips for those 'day dreaming' of the perfect skin.

related

Skin Care Tips: Here's Your Guide To A Simple Day And Night Skincare Routine From Expert

Skin care tips: A healthy skincare routine can help you maintain healthy skin. Here's a simple day and night routine you can try.

1. Take half a bowl of dahi (the sour the better)

2. To this add two tablespoons of coffee powder

3. Add one teaspoon of turmeric (freshly grated, if available)

Mix all the ingredients to make a paste and apply it on your face for 15 minutes. Later wash it off.

qtcmpcog

Skincare tips: Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants
Photo Credit: iStock

"This DIY tip helps deep cleanse your skin at home, especially oily clogged skin. The lactic acid in the curd exfoliates gently without stripping skin or making it sensitive. Coffee decoction absorbs oil and immediately dries out the skin. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory ingredient which reduces inflammation and desensitises the skin surface," the dermatologist mentions in the post.

Frequency: "Once in 3 weeks as a maintenance," Dr Chytra suggests.

Also read: Skincare Tips: For Glowing Skin, Take Care Of These 'Non-Negotiable' Essentials, Says Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

Other tips to manage oily skin during monsoon-

Over-washing will not help you get rid of this concern. Choose a gentle, water-based cleanser. You should also change other skincare products according to the weather. Avoid using oils and oil-based products during monsoon or if you have oily skin. Making a few simple changes to diet might also help ensure healthy skin. Keep consumption of oily, fried foods limited and add seasonal foods to your diet.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face
Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases