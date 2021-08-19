Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face
Skincare tips: Extra oil production or oily skin is a common monsoon-related skin issue. Here's a simple remedy that can help you deep cleanse your face and remove extra oil.
Skincare tips: Oily skin and unclogged pores can lead to acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Accumulation of dirt on skin can lead to unclogged pored
- Increased humidity during monsoon can lead to several skin issues
- You should not wash your face more than 2 times a day
During the rainy season, extra oil production on the face is a common problem faced by many. A steep rise in humidity and moisture during monsoon can invite skin issues like acne. People with oily skin often find it hard to manage the extra sebum production which usually increases during summer and monsoon. If you are experiencing these skin issues this monsoon, we have a solution straight from an expert. A deep cleanse can help you get rid of extra oil, accumulated dirt and other clogged pores. Dr Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist shared a simple remedy on her Instagram page that can help you deep cleanse your skin and remove oil and dirt.
Effective home remedy oily skin
Here are the steps to prepare this DIY deep cleanse pack-
1. Take half a bowl of dahi (the sour the better)
2. To this add two tablespoons of coffee powder
3. Add one teaspoon of turmeric (freshly grated, if available)
Mix all the ingredients to make a paste and apply it on your face for 15 minutes. Later wash it off.
"This DIY tip helps deep cleanse your skin at home, especially oily clogged skin. The lactic acid in the curd exfoliates gently without stripping skin or making it sensitive. Coffee decoction absorbs oil and immediately dries out the skin. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory ingredient which reduces inflammation and desensitises the skin surface," the dermatologist mentions in the post.
Frequency: "Once in 3 weeks as a maintenance," Dr Chytra suggests.
Also read: Skincare Tips: For Glowing Skin, Take Care Of These 'Non-Negotiable' Essentials, Says Nutritionist Pooja Makhija
Other tips to manage oily skin during monsoon-
Over-washing will not help you get rid of this concern. Choose a gentle, water-based cleanser. You should also change other skincare products according to the weather. Avoid using oils and oil-based products during monsoon or if you have oily skin. Making a few simple changes to diet might also help ensure healthy skin. Keep consumption of oily, fried foods limited and add seasonal foods to your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
