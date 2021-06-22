DIY Coffee Exfoliation Routine: Here's How You Can Use Coffee For Healthy And Glowing Skin At Home
- You can exfoliate your skin at home with coffee scrub
- It can help you get glowing skin
- A few simple ingredients can help prepare this simple scrub
Exfoliation is one of the oldest and easiest ways to keep your skin radiant. There are many exfoliators available in the market to simplify the skin care process. However, many experts still swear by the natural ingredients to keep skin impurities at bay. Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a simple exfoliation routine in her latest Instagram post. She guides us in effectively using coffee, which is known to be a great exfoliator. She wrote in the caption, “Coffee isn't just for drinking. It's a brilliant exfoliator, a super moisturiser, and the secret to glowing skin. Exfoliation is the only way to make your skin look healthy and radiant”.
Skincare tips: Exfoliate with coffee at home
Dr. Gupta further shared the making of her go-to DIY coffee body scrub. The ingredients listed by her are 2 tablespoons of fresh coffee grounds, 1 tablespoon coconut oil and one-fourth cup yogurt.
Skin care methods are worthy only when carried out in a correct manner. Dr. Gupta explained how to use this scrub in the right way. She wrote, “Mix all ingredients together. Apply on clean skin. Scrub in circular motions. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. Use it 1-2 times a week for best results.”
The expert listed a few advantages of the coffee scrub exfoliation routine. “Removes dead skin cells and draws out impurities,” she stated. It also nourishes and moisturises skin. As per Dr. Gupta, it improves blood circulation as well.
Home remedies like these can be gentler on your pocket and help you in saving exorbitant amounts of money which you would have otherwise spent on buying branded products. Give this DIY exfoliator a try and check whether it works for you or not.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
