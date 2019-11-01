Turmeric For Acne: 7 Ways To Use Turmeric To Reduce Pimples And Keep They Away Forever
Turmeric for acne: Turmeric can give you a glowing skin, reduce acne spots and prevent pimples as well. Read here to know the multiple ways in which you can use turmeric for acne.
Turmeric for acne: Turmeric has medicinal properties that can effectively reduce pimples
Turmeric for acne: Turmeric can rightly be known as the magical spice with amazing medicinal properties. From boosting immunity to speeding up healing of wounds, there is nothing that turmeric can't do. And you will be surprised to know that turmeric can also be used for reducing acne as well. As far as benefits of turmeric for skin are concerned, the spice can help you have a glowing skin. What's more is that turmeric can also help in fighting common skin problems like dark spots, pimples and acne. In this article, we are going to talk about how turmeric can help in reducing acne breakouts.
Turmeric for acne: Ways to use and how it helps
When it comes to acne, it is important that diet plays an important role in terms of controlling acne. Some common acne triggers include milk and dairy products, refined carbs, high glycemic index foods, deep fried, processed and packaged food.
Apart from avoiding these foods, you can use turmeric for treating pimples and reducing inflammation caused by them. Keep reading to know multiple ways to use turmeric for reducing acne:
1. Neem and turmeric: Take a few neem leaves, boil them in water and grind them. Add 1/4 tsp of turmeric to them and apply it on your pimples. Let the pack stay till it dries. Rinse it with cool water. Repeat this twice a week to get good results and reduce acne effectively.
2. Besan and turmeric: Make a paste with 1 tsp turmeric, 2 tsp besan and 2-3 tsp of rosewater or yogurt. Apply the paste on your pimples and let it stay for 15-20 minutes. Repeat twice a week to get good result.
3. Turmeric and honey for acne: Mix 1 tsp of turmeric in 1/2 tsp honey. Make a paste and apply it on the area affected by pimples. Leave it on for around 10-12 minutes and rinse with water. Repeat several times a week to get desired results.
4. Milk and turmeric: Now this is a rather simple one. Add 1/2 tsp turmeric to 2 tbsp milk. Apply the mixture on your pimples with a cotton ball. Leave it for 10 minutes and rinse it off. Use this every alternative day to reduce acne and prevent acne breakouts.
5. Turmeric and aloe vera: Aloe vera is a wonderful plant for skin that can treat multiple skin ailments. Make a paste with turmeric (1/2 tsp) and aloe vera (2 tbsp). Try to source natural aloe vera from the centre of an aloe vera leaf. Apply the mixture on your pimples and let it sit for 10 minutes. Rinse using regular water. Try this remedy every alternate day and see if it reduces your pimples.
6. Lemon and turmeric: Take 1 tbsp lemon juice 1/2 tsp turmeric. Mix them and apply on your pimples, let it stay for 10 to 12 minutes. Wash with regular water. You can try this remedy regularly to reduce pimples effectively.
7. Turmeric and yogurt: You can prepare a face mask by mixing 1/2 tsp turmeric in 2 tbsp yogurt. Blend it well and apply on your pimples. Rinse after 15 minutes. Try thrice remedy thrice or four times in a week to get good results.
These remedies are quick and simple. They are prepared with ingredients that are usually available at your home. Just do a patch test first to see if turmeric and the other ingredients suit your skin or not. If you experience redness, swelling or itching, remove the ingredients at once. Too much irritation may signal that turmeric does or other ingredients do not suit your skin. Talk to your dermatologist regarding your acne in this case.
