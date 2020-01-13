Neem Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Must Use This Medicinal Plant
Neem can help you fight multiple health issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can fight various health issues with neem
- Neem can help you fight dental issues
- Neem can also help you boost immunity
Neem tree is quite common in India. Your grandmother might have advised you to add neem to your diet and routine as it is loaded with medicinal properties. From leaves to stem almost every part of a neem tree is can offer you several health benefits. It is a powerful herb which is good for your skin, hair, teeth, eyesight and many more. You can add neem to your diet as well as to your beauty routine. Stems of neem plant are also used to clean teeth. A small amount of neem juice can be consumed regularly to fight various health issues. You can take some fresh neem leaves and extract fresh juice. You can also make a paste of fresh neem leaves and use that paste for various purposes. Here are some health benefits of consuming neem that you must know.
Reason why you must consume neem
1. It is good for diabetics
Neem is good for diabetics as well. Studies have shown that neem can help you control blood sugar levels. Along with a healthy diet and other precautions you can use a small amount of neem juice to manage healthy blood sugar levels. You can once consult your doctor to know the right quantity and the method to use neem for diabetes.
2. Boosts oral health
You might have noticed that many brands claim to contain neem extracts in toothpaste. This is because neem is good for oral health. It can help you maintain strong teeth. Neem will also help you fight possible infections and bacteria.
3. Promotes digestion
Neem can be added to your diet to boost digestion. Neem and promote a healthy digestive system. You can drink a small amount of neem juice for healthy digestion. One to two tablespoons of juice is enough for some amazing health benefits.
4. Helps you fight multiple skin and hair problems
Neem can help you fight skin issues. It can help you fight acne, pigmentation, dull skin and many more skin issues. Neem can help you achieve glowing skin. You prepare face packs with a fresh paste prepared with neem leaves. Drinking neem juice will also promote skin health as it will purify the blood.
5. Supports a strong immune system
Neem will also help you boost immunity. Better immune system will help you fight multiple health issues naturally. Adding neem leaves to your diet can be beneficial for your immune system.
You should not consume neem in large quantity at once. Also, if you face any difficulty after consuming neem then you must stop its use. Do not give neem to your kids without consulting your doctor.
