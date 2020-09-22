ASK OUR EXPERTS

Know Different Ways To Use Neem Leaves For Skin, Hair, Teeth And More

Know Different Ways To Use Neem Leaves For Skin, Hair, Teeth And More

Neem tree is loaded with health benefits. Different parts of this tree can be used in several ways. Here are some different ways to use neem leaves you should be trying.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 22, 2020 07:00 IST
2-Min Read


Neem leaves can be used to prepare face packs

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Neem leaves are loaded with anti-bacterial properties
  2. You can use neem leaves to fight dandruff
  3. Here are four different ways to use neem leaves

Neem plant is loaded with loaded medicinal properties. From bark to leaves, different parts of this plant have been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times. Neem leaves are commonly available. Several skincare and haircare products in the market are loaded with neem extracts. Neem is a strong antioxidant and contains antimicrobial properties. It is used for different purposes including. All you need to do is grab these fresh leaves and use these in different ways for better health. If you are not aware of these, here are some interesting ways to use neem leaves you should be trying.

Different ways to use neem leaves


1. For skin

You can use neem leaves in different ways for your skin. Boiling some fresh leaves in water can be used to prepare toner. A paste of neem leaves can be added to face packs. You can use this pack twice a week. Dry neem powder is also easily available which can be used to prepare instant face packs.

2m3a9ks8

Neem leaves can be used for your skin in several ways
Photo Credit: iStock

2. For hair

Neem leaves can help fight dandruff and treat head lice. You can boil a bunch of neem leaves in water until it turns green. Wash your hair with this. It will help promote hair growth, control dandruff and boost scalp health. Neem oil is also beneficial for your hair in several ways.

Also read: Neem Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Must Use This Medicinal Plant

3. As a mosquito repellent

Boil neem leaves in water properly. This water can be used as a spray to keep mosquitoes away. Neem oil is also popularly used as a mosquito repellent.

lmklj1f8

Neem can also be used to keep mosquitoes away
Photo Credit: iStock

4. For teeth

Neem is also beneficial for your overall health which is why several toothpastes have added neem extracts an ingredient. Chewing a few fresh neem leaves is beneficial for your teeth as well as gums.


Also read: Skin Care Tips: Fight Skin Problems With Neem; Here Are Some Simple Methods To Use Neem Leaves For Better Skin Health

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

