Know Different Ways To Use Neem Leaves For Skin, Hair, Teeth And More
Neem tree is loaded with health benefits. Different parts of this tree can be used in several ways. Here are some different ways to use neem leaves you should be trying.
Neem leaves can be used to prepare face packs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Neem leaves are loaded with anti-bacterial properties
- You can use neem leaves to fight dandruff
- Here are four different ways to use neem leaves
Neem plant is loaded with loaded medicinal properties. From bark to leaves, different parts of this plant have been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times. Neem leaves are commonly available. Several skincare and haircare products in the market are loaded with neem extracts. Neem is a strong antioxidant and contains antimicrobial properties. It is used for different purposes including. All you need to do is grab these fresh leaves and use these in different ways for better health. If you are not aware of these, here are some interesting ways to use neem leaves you should be trying.
Different ways to use neem leaves
1. For skin
You can use neem leaves in different ways for your skin. Boiling some fresh leaves in water can be used to prepare toner. A paste of neem leaves can be added to face packs. You can use this pack twice a week. Dry neem powder is also easily available which can be used to prepare instant face packs.
2. For hair
Neem leaves can help fight dandruff and treat head lice. You can boil a bunch of neem leaves in water until it turns green. Wash your hair with this. It will help promote hair growth, control dandruff and boost scalp health. Neem oil is also beneficial for your hair in several ways.
3. As a mosquito repellent
Boil neem leaves in water properly. This water can be used as a spray to keep mosquitoes away. Neem oil is also popularly used as a mosquito repellent.
4. For teeth
Neem is also beneficial for your overall health which is why several toothpastes have added neem extracts an ingredient. Chewing a few fresh neem leaves is beneficial for your teeth as well as gums.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
