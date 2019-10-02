Skin Care Tips: Reasons Why You Should Clean Your Makeup Brushes Regularly
Are you a makeup lover and have a huge collection of brushes and makeup sponges? Then here is something you must know. Using dirty makeup brushes and sponges can affect your skin in multiple ways. Know some adverse effects of not cleaning your makeup brushes.
Skin Care Tips: Do not use the same makeup brushes for years
HIGHLIGHTS
- You may face skin irritation due to dirty makeup brushes
- Clogged pores can lead to acne
- Wash your makeup regularly at home
Are you a makeup lover? Is makeup a part of your daily routine? Well, many girls love doing makeup and it a part of their daily routine, Makeup has also gained a lot of popularity these days. Everyone is experimenting new and different methods to apply makeup. To apply your makeup perfectly you might be using different makeup tools like makeup brushes or beauty blenders. But have you ever wondered for how long you have been using the same makeup brushes and sponges? Have you ever given a quick wash to your makeup brushes? If not then you are putting your health and skin at certain risks. There are multiple risks associated with the use of dirty makeup brushed for a long time.
Dangers of using dirty makeup brushes
1. Skin irritation
By using dirty makeup brushes and blends you expose your skin to a lot of germs and bacteria. There can be a bacteria build up in the brushes which can come in contact with your skin. This can cause skin irritation and breakouts. Cleaning brushes will also keep the bristles soft and good for use.
2. Clogged pores
Clogged pores can trigger maximum skin problems. Using the same old dirty brushes can contribute to clogged pores and further lead to breakouts. Each time you are using those dirty brushed you are letting the dirt touch your face. It can cause many skin problems other than acne. Your skin texture will also suffer.
3. Bacteria build-up
When you are not cleaning your brushes you are letting the bacteria to build up and accumulate inside the brushes. A little exposure to warm or moist environment can make the condition worse as it will provide the bacteria a healthy environment to breed. Each time you are using such brushes you are letting the bacteria, dirt and dust come in contact with your skin.
4. Acne
The various factors like exposure to bacteria or clogged pores which can cause acne. If you are experiencing frequent acne you must check your makeup brushes and wash them immediately. Makeup sponges are also prone to bacteria build-up. Using the same makeup sponge for long can cause acne.
There are multiple skin problems which are associated with the use of same makeup brushes without cleaning them. You should also change your brushes and makeup sponges on regular basis. Cleaning your brushes will hardly take some time. You can do it at your home with some simple steps.
