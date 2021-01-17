Is Your Skin Dull And Damaged? Follow This Skincare Routine To Bring Back The Glow
Skincare: Are you worried about you dull and damaged skin? Read here to know the three simple steps you should be following to get your healthy skin back.
Skincare tips: Choose your skincare products according to your skin type
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy skincare routine can help prevent skin damage
- Use a sunscreen daily for glowing skin
- A healthy diet can help you achieve glowing skin
Multiple factors can lead to dull and damaged skin. These involve unhealthy diet, poor skincare routine, environmental factors and much more. To fight skin damage effectively you can make simple modifications in your skincare routine. The fundamental and basic thing that you could do to take care of your skin is very simple. These are the ABCs of the skincare that can help you get that glowing skin. Read here to know these three simple steps you should follow to rejuvenate your skin.
Skincare routine: ABC to fight skin damage
1. A would be using a good cleanser. It is very important to use a good face wash that suits your skin. If you have dry skin then you use a mild cleanser meant for dry skin so that it doesn't dehydrate your skin too much. If you have oily skin, use a cleanser that probably has a bit of glycolic or salicylic acid in it so that it removes the excess oil.
2. The second step, B would be to use a good moisturiser. Everyone needs to use a moisturiser. It will take you a long way in giving you good skin. A lot of people believe that moisturisers are not required for people with oily skin which is not true. If you have dry skin you must use a good moisturiser but if you have oily skin then using a mild moisturizer would be a good idea. If you have combination skin it is important to moisturise the areas that are typically very dry and the areas that are too oily, you can probably avoid using a moisturiser there.
Also read: Skin Care: Follow These Expert Tips To Prevent Dry Hands In Winters
3. Step C is to use sunblock. It is mandatory and using a good sunblock is the best thing that you could do for your skin. The most important factor to keep in mind while using the sunblock is how to use it. Use it 20 minutes before stepping out into the sun and you may have to reapply it after 2-3 hours. On the Indian skin tone, an SPF of around 30 and above is more than enough. A lot of people feel that sunblock makes their skin become oily. What they can do is probably use a sunblock that has a matte finish or dab a little bit of talcum powder on the face to soak up the excess moisture. You should always remember that you must wear sunblock even when it is cloudy outside and when you are indoors because the sun is still affecting your skin.
Lastly, a lot of people ask me whether it is a good idea to use a night cream or not. Well it is always good to use a night cream, but using one after a consultation with your dermatologist would be a good idea. This is because a lot of night creams could be thick and may cause acne as well depending on your skin type. If you have sensitive and acne-prone skin then use a night cream only after consulting a dermatologist. But using a nice Vitamin C serum, lotion or cream at bedtime would be a good idea as it gives your skin a good glow.
Also read: Follow these tips to tackle dry skin in winters
These are the simplest, most basic steps that you need to follow in order to maintain good skin and protect it from dullness and damage.
(Dr. Mikki Singh is a Cosmetic Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist and Head of Bodycraft clinic at Indiranagar)
