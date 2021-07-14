Skincare Tips: Shrink Large Pores At Home With These Expert Recommended Remedies
Dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi explains the various causes for large pores and suggests ways to tackle them.
Skincare tips: Acne and oily skin also increase pore size, says expert
HIGHLIGHTS
- Large pores are a common skin issue faced by many
- A healthy skin care routine can help minimise pores
- Genetics can be one of the possible reasons behind large pores
Following an active workout routine as well as maintaining a clean and nutrient-rich diet is essential for a healthy body. Similarly, taking care of one's skin is also essential for a natural facial glow. Our skin is usually very sensitive — everything we eat, drink, how much we sleep, manifests on our skin. From acne to lines to pores, all skin conditions are caused due to certain factors that can be remedied. Dermatologist Dr Kiran explains, through a series of pictures posted on Instagram, the various causes for large pores on the skin and the measures that can be taken to minimise them.
Skincare tips: Here's how you can shrink large pores
In the post, Dr Kiran says that pores are caused for different reasons. “The most common reason for large pores is genetics. Genetically, the amount of pores and how much oil they make is determined.” Hence, if someone in your family has large pores genetically you would have the same condition. She adds that apart from genetics pores can also be caused due to excess skin products. She explains, “Excess sebum, products, and dead skin can clog pores, making them appear larger. Acne and oily skin also increase pore size.”
Apart from this, large pores can also be caused due to over-exposure to the sun, which causes the loss of collagen in the skin. Collagen is an important component of the skin that promotes elasticity and hydration.
Also read: Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Open Pores In A Jiffy With These Dermatologist Recommended Home Remedies
Dr Kiran also suggests these 10 ways to minimise large pores and prevent them altogether:
1) Choose oil-free, water-based products including makeup products.
2) Reduce product layers on the skin.
3) Wash your face twice a day.
4) Always remove makeup at night.
5) Choose a gel-based cleanser with salicylic acid, niacinamide, or green tea to reduce oil secretion.
6) Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove matter that can clog pores.
7) Apply a clay mask once or twice a week.
8) Retinol or retinoids will increase collagen to help tighten pores.
9) Use sunscreen regularly.
10) Consider treatments like micro-needling, gold plasma, neo facial, and erase or pixel-perfect laser for pore reduction.
Also read: Worried About Your Skin Health During Pregnancy? Dermatologist Shares Tips
Here's the post:
Also read: Skin Feeling Dry And Irritated? This 4-Ingredient DIY Face Mask Is The Quick Fix You Need
Follow a routine skincare cycle that is best suited for your skin type for healthy and naturally glowing skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.